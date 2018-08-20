Rumor has it, Karl the Fog wanted in on all the San Francisco technology fun and thus, fog computing was born. Keep that between us, though, OK? If you want to read more about the difference between edge computing and fog computing, read our top article from the week. Readers were also interested in what ECM needs to bring to the workplace. To read up on these topics and more, I’ve taken the liberty in recapping our top articles, resources and events of the week below. Check them out — I’d love to know what you think.
Quick, give me the headlines:
Edge Computing vs. Fog Computing: What's the Difference?
By Kaya Ismail | Aug 14, 2018
Pros and cons of each.
What Enterprise Content Management Needs to Bring to the Workplace
By David Roe | Aug 16, 2018
“The future of ECM will be all about optimizing the content and actually using it.”
How Chatbots Can Reinforce Company Culture
By Terena Bell | Aug 13, 2018
Ensure employee engagement and reduce turnover rates.
Gaining Customer Experience Insights: A New Twist on an Old(er) List
By Lisa Loftis | Aug 14, 2018
Five old trends with a modern spin equals a great customer experience.
The Role IT and Business Leaders Play in Digital Transformation Initiatives
By David Roe | Aug 16, 2018
Countless hours and dollars go into adapting to changes in expectations, norms and demands driven by evolving technology. Make sure you have the right person in charge.
- Blogging Platforms Compared: WordPress vs. Tumblr vs. Blogger
By Kaya Ismail | Aug 13, 2018
According to a HubSpot report, 69 percent of business attribute their lead gen success to blogging. Time to get to it. Hip hip.
James Norwood: The Next Stage for Digital Experiences Is ‘Irresistible’
By China Louise Martens | Aug 16, 2018
“As digital experiences become more complex, providing content and commerce together has become mission-critical.”
So You've Been Asked to Revolutionize CX as a Team of One
By Fabrice Martin | Aug 15, 2018
It’s time to start building your strategy and team.
What Marketers Need to Know About Facebook’s WhatsApp Business API
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 16, 2018
There’s a marketing opportunity here. Let’s explore it.
What is Edge Analytics?
By Kaya Ismail | Aug 14, 2018
While it might not make you any cooler, edge analytics might be the solution to process all the data your IoT devices are collecting.
