PHOTO: Shutterstock

WordPress 4.9.6 is now available, bringing a whole bunch of GDPR-compliant features with it. For example, site owners can now designate a privacy policy page which will be shown on login and registration pages. Furthermore, Wordpress site owners can now export a ZIP file containing a user’s personal data, using data gathered by WordPress and participating plugins. And finally, site owners can erase a user’s personal data, including data collected by participating plugins.

It's not a quick fix for GDPR compliance, but it’s a big help for the millions of WordPress users out there.

Liferay

Following last month’s Alpha release of Liferay Community Edition Portal 7.1, the Beta 2 version has now become available.

Liferay previously called on the open source software community to participate in the beta program to find bugs and report them through its feedback forum. Here’s a reminder of the new features and functions set to hit the Liferay world. The highlights from the release include the following:

Modern website building

Content ‘Fragments’ that can be edited in real time

A completely revamped forms experience

Various improvements and additional functionality added to workflow, blogs and forums.

Full details of the announcement are can be read here.

NodeBB

NodeBB 1.9.0 has been released with bug fixes and the following features.

GDPR support - All new NodeBB forum users are required to supply informed consent upon registration. Additionally, a page listing a user's rights and consent is now available from inside the user pages, titled "Your Rights & Consent". NodeBB claimed early in May that they became the first GDPR-compliant forum software.

Post association - All uploaded posts are now associated with the user uploading the post. Administrators will also have a page to administer uploaded files, determine if any are orphaned, and permanently delete as necessary.

Block lists - NodeBB now has a blocking feature as part of its core.

Magnolia

Magnolia have released a search engine optimization (SEO) module that provides tools for analyzing and validating content in user’s JCR repository. The module enables Magnolia lovers to analyze pages and content node in any workspace. They may also test different aspects of their pages or content by configuring the various audit routines in the module.

Joomla

To help its users get GDPR compliant, Joomla says it intends to add the following privacy tools and features to the platform via the release of Joomla 3.9.

An API for extension developers so they can report the data they collect and this info can be displayed in the new com_privacy extension

Consent management - Gain the consent of registered users, track their consent, log their activities, and manage consent retention time.

Easier request submissions - Facilitate your workflow related to your user requests by making it easier to the users to submit information requests, track the status of the users requests and let the user access and download their data.

Joomla announced that they don’t have a “firm timeline” for the release of Joomla 3.9 yet, but you can find more information about these tools in the Privacy Framework repository.