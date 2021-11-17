PHOTO: Adobe

Under the codename Project Neo, low-code platform OutSystems unveiled its new application platform today, looking to enable development teams to build state-of-the-art cloud applications.

According to the company, OutSystems built Project Neo from the ground up, with the goal of directly solving modern-day and pressing issues facing businesses. Taking into account the current challenges of constant change, software development talent shortages and a need to modernize - OutSystems sees Project Neo as the next level of application scale and developer productivity that organizations need to compete in a cloud-first world.

The OutSystems team calls its new platform similar to "adding hundreds of elite software performers to a development team," and equipping them with tools typically far out of their reach. By democratizing development, the company believes it can enable customers to build platforms that combine containers and Kubernetes with state-of-the-art cloud technologies - such as serverless, database autoscaling, event and messaging-based orchestration.

"OutSystems is breaking the boundaries of traditional software development. With Project Neo, we've architected a platform that allows any development team to build any app at internet scale," said OutSystems CEO and Founder Paulo Rosado. "Developers should be the artisans of innovation in their organization, but they are mired in complexity that stifles their ability to innovate and differentiate. Instead of using their talents to fix, change and maintain code and aging systems, you can give them industry-leading tools that unleash their creativity on your business, and achieve massive competitive advantage."

OutSystems sees Project Neo fit to provide developers with such tools by freeing them to focus on code that delivers innovation and competitive advantage, while handing the critical but undifferentiated aspects of development on its own. It's already working to automate DevOps processes, cloud runtime, auto-documents code, code dependencies, regression testing, architecture standards enforcement, with more features said to be added.

Project Neo is currently available for public preview leading up to its official launch in 2022. It's poised to stand along the company's already successful OutSystems 11 platform, with the company planning to continue investment as the two platforms co-exist.