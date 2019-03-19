Dubbed as the “query language for your API,” GraphQL has been hailed the successor to REST API. In fact, according to the latest weekly usage figures released by Drupal for their GraphQL project, there has been an approximate 40 percent increase in usage of GraphQL since the end of December 2018.

To get familiar with what GraphQL is, and how it is different (and possibly superior) to REST, we spoke with leading industry experts and practitioners.

What Is GraphQL?

Created by Facebook in 2012, GraphQL is a syntax that enables a client to specifically define what data it needs from the server. When the query is sent to the server, the requested data is then returned back to the client as a JSON. In 2015, GraphQL went open source.

Mark Olson, senior communications manager at Trulia, explained that GraphQL is an alternative to REST API. “GraphQL, sometimes called 'a query language for your API,' is an alternative to the REST architectural style that allows clients to request the data they need, using a clear and self-documented interface,” said Olson.

Olson said his firm utilizes GraphQL and that the technology plays a key role in their new microservices architecture.

GraphQL vs. REST API: What’s the Difference?

According to Ryan Anderson, platform architect at Perfect Sense, both GraphQL and REST utilize JSON as the primary data communication format. But GraphQL takes the “concepts” of REST and builds on top of it. The main difference, from an architectural perspective, lies in the endpoints. “A GraphQL endpoint is a RESTful endpoint, not the other way around,” said Anderson.

Due to this differentiator, GraphQL could “superset” or become a new standard for RESTful architectures. To illustrate how this might be the case, Anderson provided an example of how the endpoints of both REST and GraphQL would look like in an API-first CMS:

www.my-cms.com/api/get/articles

www.my-cms.com/api/get/galleries

www.my-cms.com/api/get/video

And in GraphQL, a typical single endpoint may look like:

www.my-cms.com/api?query={...parametersOfQuery}

Anderson explained that this difference in the structure of endpoints “allows us to [...] focus less on the structure of the endpoints, and more on the schema of our data. GraphQL takes this approach a step further as well, by providing something called the GraphQL SDL (Schema Definition Language). This is similar to OpenAPI/Swagger for REST, but instead of using XML files it uses a structure similar, but not quite the same, to JSON.”

Anthony Blardo, manager of development operations at Skuid, added that the endpoints in REST are predefined in the back end of an application so that it can return data that is relevant. GraphQL has a different kind of approach.

“GraphQL has no coupling of the mechanism of retrieval from the data you retrieve,” said Blardo. “A GraphQL client would have a working knowledge of the structure of the resources it can interact with, but no specific logic for how to do that retrieval. With a GraphQL back end you can also allow the client to determine what fields on the resource are required for the use case of the request.”

Is GraphQL Superior to REST API?

According to Samer Buna, Author of Pluralsight and Curator at jsComplete.com, GraphQL resolves the following three problems associated REST.

The Need to Do Multiple Round Trips to Fetch Data

With GraphQL, you can retrieve all the initial data in a single roundtrip to the server. To achieve the same with a REST API, you would need to introduce unstructured parameters and conditions, which are difficult to manage and scale. “The main advantage of GraphQL over REST is that it separates the data from the protocol and allows the API client to specify what data should be returned on a given API call,” said Jeff Bohren, chief software engineer at Optimal IdM. “This solves a common problem in REST where getting one set of data requires multiple API calls.”



Being able to specify the exact data you’d like exposed or retrieved solves the issue of “overfetching” and “underfetching” associated with REST.

