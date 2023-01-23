CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Illustration with the text "The Path With CMSWire Contributor Brian P. O'Neill on the left, a path image running through the center of the image and Brian P. O'Neill's headshot on the right.
Editorial

The Path to Excellence, Part 12: Dust off Grace and Put It in Motion

5 minute read
Brian P. O’Neill avatar
January 23, 2023
Leadership
In the backdrop of the pandemic, polarization and politics, it seems that grace is gone. It's not. We just need to revive it.

Editor's note: Brian O'Neill, CMSWire Contributor and former chief client officer for FIS, wrote for CX and other teams in his former organization a series of articles. Each were titled, “The Path ... " with each edition being a new take. For example, he would discuss culture, leadership, ownership, purpose, etc. In his six-plus years in his CX role, he sent out 286 notes with the intention to empower, reinforce and frame his company's mission by sharing insights to help his team improve its game and increase its level of engagement in what it wanted to accomplish. He revives some of these notes and adds some current perspective in this Fall/Winter 2022/2023 CMSWire series.

It seems fitting to end this series on a topic that we addressed as our first edition of The Path for 2022 — grace. 

The positioning was simple: it’s a new year, we’ve been through a lot — perhaps we’d all be for the better by extending some grace to our colleagues and clients alike. And yet, the message below, just 10 months later, is as important today as it was in January.

Honestly, I’ve had this nagging feeling that Dave Matthews was correct when he said, “grace is gone?” 

In the backdrop of the pandemic, polarization and politics, it would be hard to argue that not only is grace gone, but we’ve entered into a world where empathy is no longer valued; it is vilified. 

Maybe the correct question was actually posed by the Talking Heads when they posited, “Well, how did I get here?”

Leadership in Time of Duress

As leaders we are facing a time unlike any other that is impacting people — our teams, and our clients — in a way that had never been contemplated, let alone modeled for in terms of quarterly results.

In The Path . . . to Perseverance, I shared the following:

As we look back on our careers, my suspicion is that this will be the time most determined by perseverance. Consider what we, us, all of us, our teams included are going through:

  • Global pandemic
  • The Great Resignation/Quiet Quitting
  • Economic uncertainty
  • Political polarization
  • Russian invasion of Ukraine

Undoubtedly, we will need to persevere, but my concern is the actual impact it is having at the individual, human level. And, how, as leaders we can address it.

Related Article: The Path to Excellence, Part 9: Who Truly Cares in Your Company?

Pandemic Effects: Rising NPS, Changing Employee Expectations

Reflecting back to the start of the global pandemic and its impact on our team and clients, a few interesting things stand-out:

During our global team meetings, all-hands Zoom calls, the single biggest question faced was, “when can we get back in the office?”

Interestingly, NPS scores started to rise as clients were absolutely thrilled that we were taking calls, resolving problems, and somehow executing implementations remotely; they were genuinely grateful and noted the same in their verbatim comments

And then it happened . . .

The desire to get back in the office shifted to, “umm, you aren’t going to want us to come back, right?”

The ability to resolve issues was no longer valued, and the patience-level of a typical client went to absolute zero; verbatim comments and pointed e-mails had a level of vitriol that would even make this New Jersey boy blush.

What Exactly Happened? 

Grace, or the idea of courteous goodwill, was in fact gone. This wasn’t just “us vs. them,” but a lot of times it was “us vs. us,” and it just fed upon itself. 

The psychological toll of a pandemic, the pressure of working from home, the collapse of the markets, the turnover of the workforce (The Great Resignation), and the extreme polarization of our society has been simply too much to bear.

You’ve seen it. 

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Jan
25
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Learn how customer data is powering our daily lives as well as some informed predictions about what’s on the horizon.
Webinar
CX Orchestration: The Next Level for Your VOC Program
Feb
7
CX Orchestration: The Next Level for Your VOC Program
See how real-time responses to customer feedback maximize CSAT!
Webinar
Want to Future-Proof Your Digital Experiences? Use AI and Headless Search
Feb
14
Want to Future-Proof Your Digital Experiences? Use AI and Headless Search
Join us for an exciting hour-long conversation featuring Juanita Olguin, Sr. Director of Marketing at Coveo
Webinar
How Microservices, API-first, Cloud and Headless Fit Into a Modern eCommerce Architecture
Feb
22
How Microservices, API-first, Cloud and Headless Fit Into a Modern eCommerce Architecture
Learn how the components of a MACH architecture fit into a modern ecommerce platform
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Webinar
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Jan
25
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Learn how customer data is powering our daily lives as well as some informed predictions about what’s on the horizon.
Webinar
CX Orchestration: The Next Level for Your VOC Program
Feb
7
CX Orchestration: The Next Level for Your VOC Program
See how real-time responses to customer feedback maximize CSAT!
Webinar
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Jan
25
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Learn how customer data is powering our daily lives as well as some informed predictions about what’s on the horizon.
Webinar
CX Orchestration: The Next Level for Your VOC Program
Feb
7
CX Orchestration: The Next Level for Your VOC Program
See how real-time responses to customer feedback maximize CSAT!
Webinar
Want to Future-Proof Your Digital Experiences? Use AI and Headless Search
Feb
14
Want to Future-Proof Your Digital Experiences? Use AI and Headless Search
Join us for an exciting hour-long conversation featuring Juanita Olguin, Sr. Director of Marketing at Coveo
Webinar
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Jan
25
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Learn how customer data is powering our daily lives as well as some informed predictions about what’s on the horizon.

Videos of road rage, fights in the stands at ball-games, airplane passenger and crew scuffles, and Karen (I’m sorry to all of the Karens of the world) demanding to speak to the manager.

You’ve felt it.

Do the values of this place align with what I want to accomplish? What is the real purpose of this organization? Quiet quitting started getting loud, and anxiety levels are at the absolute highest levels — for kids and adults alike.

Make it stop. Please.

In most challenges faced there is a collective effort to help solve the problem. It could be an internal team, perhaps a leader making a decree, but when it comes to this much larger social dilemma it requires all of us to actively engage in demonstrating empathy.

You know, the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. My sense is that we may understand it, but are we really feeling it? 

The Power to Change the Trajectory

To break any cycle, or spiral, as the case may be, it demands the insanity to stop. While easier said than done, if we subscribe to the definition of insanity as doing the same thing expecting a different result, then we do have the power to change the experience, the trajectory, the outcome.

We can get grace by demonstrating grace.

Too simple? Too naïve? Or maybe, too painful? Imagine what would happen if you just tried it? 

You know, allowing that car to merge. Giving your peer the benefit of the doubt. Trusting your service provider to resolve the problem. Perhaps, for an absolute moment, looking at the situation from the other person’s perspective.

When it comes to your teams and your clients, we, as in all of us, need to remember that we are humans first and then everything else second. Let’s embrace the human, so grace and empathy can be seen and appreciated. 

Grace is not gone; we just need to dust it off and put it in motion. To and for everyone.

Enjoy the journey!

About the author

Brian P. O’Neill

Brian, a global CX professional, was most recently the EVP, Head of Global Client Engagement, at FIS where he led the Global Client Relations, Global Product Implementations, Professional Services, Client Outcomes and Learning Solutions teams for the Banking Solutions business segment.

Tags

leadershipcustomer experiencecxmmodern managementoneill excellence series

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Good Salesperson, Bad Salesperson: Closing the sales performance gap
The science behind the art of selling
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Three Critical Ways AI and Automation Can Drive Contact Center Efficiency
How taking a hybrid approach to automation can improve contact center operations and customer experience
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Customer Engagement Solutions Drive Transformational CX and EX Outcomes
CX-specific tools benefit the industry, business, customer, and employee
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Good Salesperson, Bad Salesperson: Closing the sales performance gap
The science behind the art of selling
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Three Critical Ways AI and Automation Can Drive Contact Center Efficiency
How taking a hybrid approach to automation can improve contact center operations and customer experience
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Customer Engagement Solutions Drive Transformational CX and EX Outcomes
CX-specific tools benefit the industry, business, customer, and employee
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play