About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Illustration with the text "The Path With CMSWire Contributor Brian P. O'Neill on the left, a path image running through the center of the image and Brian P. O'Neill's headshot on the right.
Editorial

The Path to Excellence, Part 6: Achieving a Growth Mindset

5 minute read
Brian P. O’Neill avatar
November 28, 2022
Leadership
When it comes to a mindset, we'd all probably want to be intrigued or excited by having an expanding mindset.

Editor's note: Brian O'Neill, CMSWire Contributor and former chief client officer for FIS, wrote for CX and other teams in his former organization a series of articles. Each were titled, “The Path ... " with each edition being a new take. For example, he would discuss culture, leadership, ownership, purpose, etc. In his six-plus years in his CX role, he sent out 286 notes with the intention to empower, reinforce and frame his company's mission by sharing insights to help his team improve its game and increase its level of engagement in what it wanted to accomplish. He revives some of these notes and adds some current perspective in this Fall 2022 CMSWire series. 

In early 2017, I brought forward the idea of a "growth mindset" in an edition of The Path to help my team as we were confronting a number of changes (don't worry, we'll address change in a later edition) and wanted to surface what may well have been an underpinning of their hesitation to embrace the new, the uncomfortable, the difficult.

Would we be open to what it takes to embrace a growth mindset?

The Benefits — and Challenges — of Growth

By definition, growth is the process of increasing in physical size. Let's face it, growth can be good, really good, and not so great. Your saving and 401(k) are growing? Great! Your waistline is growing? Umm, not so great. You get the idea.

When it comes to a mindset, it is fair to say that all of us would lean on the side of being intrigued or excited by having an expanding mindset, one that continues to grow and seemingly evolve. This is most certainly the case if your other option is that of a fixed mindset. The "it is what it is and that's all there is to it" thinking.

Again, if we are being honest with ourselves, who would willingly admit to not wanting to grow, to evolve, to learn, to take on failure and make it an opportunity?

Well, that's the joy of being human.

Think of it from a "fear factor" perspective: where is there more comfort . . . is it in doing your best and just saying, "well, this isn't for me," or, embracing something difficult and be excited by the journey of solving the problem?

Had we been operating with a fixed mindset?

Related Article: The Path to Excellence, Part 5: Inspirational Leadership

The Roots of the Growth Mindset

The idea of the growth mindset first appeared over 30 years ago, when Dr. Carol Dweck and her colleagues became interested in students' attitudes about failure. They noticed that some students rebounded while other students seemed devastated by even the smallest setbacks.

Dr. Dweck coined the terms fixed mindset and growth mindset to describe the underlying beliefs people have about learning and intelligence.

Here is a visualization of the two types of mindsets:

mindsets

Again, while we may fancy ourselves of a growth mindset, the reality is that it is less likely to be binary and much more accurate to describe where we fall as part of a continuum from FIXED — to — MIXED — to — GROWTH and that is totally fine.

The key is in recognizing that you, the individual, have the power to overcome a fixed mindset that may be limiting to you in your career or even in relationships to one that is more growth oriented. In fact, even the belief that you can achieve a growth mindset begins to fire-up the brain to make that a reality.

Related Article: Can CIOs Change Fixed Organizational Mindsets for Digital Transformation?

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
Nov
30
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
AdobeStock_342996109
Dec
1
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience - Sitecore Symposium Takeaways
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
Dec
7
[EIS Webinar] What is PIM and Why Your Ecommerce Business Needs It
Attend this webinar and learn how PIM can add value to your digital business as you maximize your return on investment.
Webinar
AdobeStock_298049537
Dec
8
Thriving in a Cookieless World with First-Party Data
Let’s Be Real: Third-Party Data Was Never That Great
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Explore the latest customer experience and customer services technologies
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
Nov
30
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
Nov
30
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
AdobeStock_342996109
Dec
1
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience - Sitecore Symposium Takeaways
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content

Can You Break Free From Fixed Mindset?

Back to the fear factor (that pesky almond-shaped mass of gray matter in our brain called the amygdala) and success. We tend to think of athletes that have demonstrated such dominance of a particular sport, but forget the time, energy, and effort put forth to get them there. It was Michael Jordan who was cut from his high school basketball team. A fixed mindset would have quit . . ."I'm either good at it or not good."

Not so fast.

Jordan himself is quoted as saying, “the mental toughness and the heart are a lot stronger than some of the physical advantages you might have. I’ve always said that, and I’ve always believed that.”

Here is our collective reality . . . have you ever been really good at something that is fairly difficult on the very first try?

Walking? Reading? Skiing? Skating? Coding? Public Speaking?

Dare I say that your level of resilience may well be associated with your mindset?

It's not a big leap, I get that, but why let anything hold you back?

Start with belief, take some action, watch how you grow and how this fortifies your belief that creates confidence and even more action driving even bigger and better results.

Ah yes, the self-fulfilling prophecy: they are the best kind and the ones that break the barriers of a fixed mindset and allow you to enjoy the benefits of a growth mindset.

Enjoy the journey!

About the author

Brian P. O’Neill

Brian, a global CX professional, was most recently the EVP, Head of Global Client Engagement, at FIS where he led the Global Client Relations, Global Product Implementations, Professional Services, Client Outcomes and Learning Solutions teams for the Banking Solutions business segment.

Tags

leadershipcustomer experiencegrowth mindsetmodern managementoneill excellence series

Featured Research

Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Moving Your CX Metrics Forward
How to advance CSAT and NPS programs
Read now
Featured research
On-Demand Webinar
What is a CDP and How to Choose a CDP
Customer expectations are at an all-time high for having 1-1 personalized experiences
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play