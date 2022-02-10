PHOTO: Arthon

Continu, a learning amplification platform for the workplace founded in 2012, announced the closing of a $13.5 million Series A investment led by Five Elms Capital, with participation from existing investors Reformation Partners and Geoffrey T. Barker, chairman of Smartsheet.

Continu, based in San Francisco, plans to leverage the investment to expand on its vision of reimagining the future of workplace learning by scaling its product offerings and expanding its global team. Continu earned a seed funding round of $3 million in March 2021.

With the growing need for workplace learning, Continu's Learning Amplification Platform™ is designed to enable teams of any size to create a learning culture, author content, integrate with modern tools, measure training effectiveness and scale to any audience. Continu officials said Slack, GoPro, Impossible Foods, OneMedical and Upwork serve as customers.

"As the war for talent increases, it has never been more important for companies to upskill and develop their teams as well as enable their customers," Scott Burgess, CEO of Continu, said in a press release. "With this new round of capital, we're excited to bring Continu to even more organizations as we expand both our product offerings and our teams. We've always built products centered around the needs of our customers and this new investment will allow us to move even faster to meet their growing needs."

David Rogg, partner at Continu investor Reformation Partners, said Continu powers learning both inside and outside an organization, adding enterprises sign up with Continu for an internal use case, and then quickly expand to make Continu the learning system-of-record for external stakeholders. "This enables Continu to reach a wide population of end users, well beyond the four walls of their clients," he said in a press release.

As Continu looks to scale its team, the company is still dedicated to maintaining its remote-first culture. "Given our mission to be the single source of truth for learning within organizations," Burgess said, "Continu is dedicated to attracting and developing world-class talent and continuing to build our highly collaborative, winning culture."