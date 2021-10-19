PHOTO: National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Educational technology company Penn Foster announced it is combining with online healthcare training and professional development provider Carrus. Denver-based private equity firm Revelstoke Capital Partners completed the sale of Carrus, which it acquired in 2015, last week. Terms of the private deal were not disclosed.

The combined company will serve more than 400,000 people per year, with 115,000 in its healthcare training segment, according to a company statement.

In more than 25 years of operation, Lehi, Utah-based Carrus has trained over 150,000 learners and 100,000 healthcare professionals and has partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities.

Penn Foster, with offices in Scranton, Pa. and Scottsdale, Ariz., aims to create career-focused learning programs through the merger and “expand their pioneering approach to middle-skills career development programs that are affordable and tailored to the needs of employers,” according to statement.

The companies work with employers, education and workforce development organizations, and community groups to help learners earn accredited diplomas, certificates and degrees through digital and blended learning programs that attract and retain workers in fast-growing fields and professions.

"The combination of Penn Foster's skills-based training and Carrus' career placement services creates numerous compelling benefits to students and employers as we aim to the close the gap between employment and training," said Frank Britt, CEO of Penn Foster in a press release statement.

"We have long admired Carrus, a company whose values, mission and culture mirror our own. Together we will create greater value for employers by connecting them with highly trained employees entering the job market in 'hard to staff for' areas, while also providing learners with accessible, high quality, skills-based training and placement services to ensure a seamless transition to the workforce."

In March 2021, Penn Foster acquired Sokanu, a career exploration platform with more than 10 million annual users looking to develop their careers. Penn Foster and Carrus said they’ll use Sokanu's CareerExplorer platform to offer personalized recommendations on careers, training and tools to connect learners to jobs.