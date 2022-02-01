Spekit Co-Founders Melanie Fellay (left) and Zari Zahra

Spekit, an onboarding platform for training remote teams, has announced it has raised $45 million in Series B funding led by Craft Ventures. Felicis, Operator Collective, Matchstick Ventures, Renegade Partners, Foundry Group and Bonfire Ventures also participated in the round. This new investment comes after a $12.2 million Series A investment last year.

In addition to the funding news, Brian Murray, partner and COO at Craft Ventures, will be joining the board. With this infusion of capital, Spekit will focus on scaling both the team and the platform. It will access data to design personalized learning experiences for employees.

Spekit earlier round came in March 2021. Since then, it has tripled its employee headcount and grown revenue more than 300% year-over-year, according to company officials. Spekit provides software that gives employees real-time knowledge and training.

"During this age of constant innovation and change, we're seeing organizational growth stunted due to employees leaving en masse, slow ramp times as a result of poor onboarding programs, and valuable knowledge lost forever. Making it easy for employees to find the information they need to be successful is no longer a nice-to-have; it's a business imperative," Melanie Fellay, Spekit CEO and co-founder, said in a press release. Fellay is pictured above, left, with co-founder Zari Zahra. "We live in a world of 'instant,' conditioned through one-click checkouts, Uber rides and Google searches. Why should we settle for anything less at work? Spekit is creating the same ease of learning in our professional lives as we have in our personal lives."

Spekit provides training methods by surfacing bite-sized training, resources and guidance directly within the applications employees use every day, according to company officials. Teams leverage Spekit to reduce employee ramp time, introduce new tools and roll out process changes.

Spekit was founded in 2018. In a blog post after its funding round last year, Fellay wrote, "Personally, it’s also an incredible achievement for me and my co-founder, Zari Zahra. By raising this round, we proved that two women could succeed despite lacking prior entrepreneurial experience, coding backgrounds, or a Stanford dropout story. We could tackle a problem we experienced firsthand and translate the solution into a successful and growing business."

Fellay noted she and her co-founder have an opportunity to be the example she wishes she had had throughout her childhood, education and career. "Today, less than 2% of funds invested in new business ideas go to women. There are a lot of factors that I believe influence this statistic, but the one I have the hardest time coming to terms with is that there are simply not enough women asking for it."