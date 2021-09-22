Adobe announced in their recent blog post that over 80% of Adobe Creative Cloud users are now relying on AI-powered capabilities to drive their digital modernization. Adobe Sensei, the company's AI and machine learning (ML) technology, powers intelligent services that can be applied across the organization to deliver a range of different customer experiences.

New Sensei capabilities are now built into Adobe's enterprise applications as "out-of-box" functionality -- while additional AI-as-a-service features can be accessed via the Adobe Experience Platform. These new features coupled with Adobe's new Marketing Mix Modeling capability, built to allow brands to forecast and optimize budget allocations across both online and offline channels, can work to help business owners select individual new marketing points with the help of AI.

"The biggest challenges organizations face with AI are to identify the best use cases and then set up, implement, and manage the algorithms and data feeds appropriately," said Gerry Murray, research director, marketing and sales technology, IDC.

"Adobe simplifies these challenges by embedding AI and ML capabilities via Adobe Sensei into Experience Cloud applications, enabling marketers and data scientists to quickly design and deliver compelling customer experiences that learn from and adapt to customer behavior over time."

Adobe's new turnkey solutions can also now be implemented by marketers, content strategists, and business analysts across marketing and IT organizations. Those solutions include the development and delivery of timely cross-channel campaigns, the ability to better understand influential factors behind specific customer behaviors, the anticipation of the next customer interaction, intelligent product recommendations for e-commerce, the rapid creation of production-ready quality content, and the ability to quantify the marketing impact of touchpoints across customer journeys.

Adobe Sensei is currently being implemented by a number of well-known brands such as NVIDIA, and Under Armour. These organizations are using Sensei-powered capabilities in Adobe Experience Manager Assets to create data science and models.