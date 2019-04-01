PHOTO: Igor Ovsyannykov

dotCMS 5.1 has been released with a range of enhancements aimed at both marketers and developers. The open source Java CMS now offers "Edit Mode Anywhere," enabling marketers and business users to edit customer experiences a headless CMS environment. This includes inline editing, layout design, personalization, drag-and-drop capabilities and device-specific content previews, no matter what front-end framework is being used.

The big news for developers comes in the form of native Graphql support, as well as "Scripting as a Service," a dotCMS feature that allows users to construct their responses at runtime by PUTting and POSTing Velocity script in the request. dotCMS 5.1 then renders the Velocity script and returns the result as either a JSON or as a text snippet.

Additional features of dotCMS 5.1 include:

Content Types and Field Variables.

Content Relationships.

Improved Accessibility.

Improved Security.

For a deeper look at dotCMS 5.1, check out their blog post announcement, or read the dotCMS 5.1 product brief.

WordPress Now Powers One-Third of the Web

As we stand, we’re between the February release of WordPress 5.1 "Betty," and the impending release of WordPress 5.2, which is now in beta, and features an update to the WordPress block editor.

But in the meantime, Automattic and the WordPress community have news to celebrate, according to W3Techs, WordPress now powers over one-third of the top 10 million sites on the web. WordPress’ Joost de Valk remarked that the company’s market share “has been growing steadily over the last few years, going from 29.9 percent just one year ago to 33.4 percent now.”

Liferay Portal 7.2 CE Alpha 1 Released

March marked a new milestone for the impending launch of Liferay Portal 7.2 CE, thanks to the release of Alpha 1. The Liferay Portal 7.2 CE Alpha 1 release offers several new features including:

Online File Creation and Editing with Google Docs - Users can now create and edit documents and media files online in Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides. When using Google Docs (or any of the other Google document services) to create or edit documents and Media files, that file aren't permanently stored in Google Drive. Google is used only for its document editing UI. User edits are saved to Liferay's Documents and Media Library.





Users can now create and edit documents and media files online in Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides. When using Google Docs (or any of the other Google document services) to create or edit documents and Media files, that file aren't permanently stored in Google Drive. Google is used only for its document editing UI. User edits are saved to Liferay's Documents and Media Library. Sharing Files - Users can now share Documents and Media files directly. When sharing a file, users can only grant view, comment or update permissions. Users can't grant permissions they don't have themselves and must at least grant view permission. The receiving user must be part of the same Liferay instance, but doesn't have to be a member of the same site.





Users can now share Documents and Media files directly. When sharing a file, users can only grant view, comment or update permissions. Users can't grant permissions they don't have themselves and must at least grant view permission. The receiving user must be part of the same Liferay instance, but doesn't have to be a member of the same site. Image Auto-tagging - Liferay Portal can now automatically apply tags to images uploaded to Documents and Media Files. The available image auto-tagging providers are TensorFlow (default), Google Cloud Vision and Microsoft Cognitive Services. Applied tags are currently in English only.

You can read the full announcement here. The release is available on GitHub.

More Open Source CMS Headlines

Thanks to a partnership with BRANDIT, Joomla! now supports domain name purchases through domains.joomla.org. Plus, Joomla 3.9.4 was released in March with a number of security fixes and bug patches.

Processwire has released ProMailer, a built-in email marketing platform to help users reach out to their customers and clients via email without using third-party tools. Moreover, Processwire 3.0.127 contains almost 30 new commits.