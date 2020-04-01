Magnolia 6.2 — a long-term service release — is has become available. This version includes a number of exciting new features that include the following.

Visual SPA Editor

The Visual SPA Editor empowers marketers to use the Magnolia Pages app to edit headless projects built with frameworks like Angular, React, and Vue. This includes component and layout control, live previews, personalization features, and content reuse capabilities for single page apps.

Multisource Content

Marketers can use content and data from PIM, DAM, CMS, or other external repositories within Magnolia apps, forms, and templates, as if it was local content. This capability is possible with light development, where developers declare REST clients using YAML to pull data from third-party systems.

Connector Packs

Companies can use connector packs to easily integrate multiple systems to form a best-of-breed digital experience platform. This latest release includes updates to the existing Commerce Connector and Analytics Connector to include support for Salesforce Commerce and Adobe Analytics.

In addition, there’s a new DAM Connector Pack with support for S3 and Bynder to leverage existing digital assets within the Magnolia platform. Finally, there’s also a Marketing Automation Connector Pack that support’s Adobe Marketo and Salesforce, as well as an API for writing connectors to other third-party tools.

UI Framework

The first IUX slot is available within the AdminCentral UI, where developers can include charts, widgets, and other elements from integrated applications. IUX slots will help eliminate the need for users to switch contexts between the Magnolia platform and third-party tools, which allows for much deeper integrations with other systems.

You can learn more about Magnolia 6.2 within the full release notes here.

TYPO3 9.5.15 and 8.7.32

TYPO3 9.5.15 and 8.7.32 maintenance releases are now available. Through the enormous effort by hundreds of open source contributors, more than 230 bug fixes and improvements have been included in this latest release since last month.

In addition, this marks the last public release of the TYPO v8 series, which brought many innovative changes to the platform, such as an efficient database abstraction layer, the fluid standalone templating engine, and the new deprecation policy. For those looking to upgrade, you can find more details in the release notes for TYPO 9.5.15 and TYPO 8.7.32.

More Open Source News

The first beta of Drupal 9.0.0 has been released. This version is API-complete, meaning companies can begin updating their projects for compatibility. The stable release is slated for June 3, 2020.

Joomla 3.9.16 is now available. This security release addresses six vulnerabilities and over 20 bug fixes and improvements. In addition, Joomla partnered with Report URI to improve the security of joomla.org websites.

After the release of Liferay Portal 7.3 CE GA1, the community is shifting to a rolling release cycle. This means there will be stable, high-quality releases approximately every six weeks instead of milestone, alpha, and beta releases. The hope is that this approach will bring new features to the community faster and allow the community to provide feedback that will shape future features.