Affinity Creative Group Appoints Ari Rollnick as CEO & Partner

Affinity Creative Group, Northern California's award-winning creative brand design, and digital marketing firm, has appointed Ari Rollnick as CEO, with ownership stake in the agency, effective immediately.

Ari Rollnick is the founder of kabookaboo, a digital-first marketing agency based in Miami, FL. Rollnick has been CEO there for the last 20+ years, serving many of the world's largest and most respected brands, including Ally, Anchor Brewing, Anthem Healthcare, Burger King, Cleveland Clinic, Constellation Brands, E&J Gallo Winery, Ritz Carlton, and more.

"Affinity's unparalleled brand development expertise and exceptional design creativity is well established in the marketing community," remarked Mr. Rollnick regarding his new role as Chief Executive at Affinity Creative Group. He further commented, "Being welcomed into this established firm to further enhance their digital marketing efforts and optimize overall agency operations is a true honor."

Initially, Affinity and kabookaboo will operate as a strategic alliance, with Ari Rollnick overseeing both firms to leverage complementary skill sets and service offerings. With Rollnick's digital acumen, agency experience, and inspiring leadership style, the Affinity team is confident in bringing the two best-in-class agencies together, offering outstanding branding, packaging, design, content development, and digital marketing capabilities to marketers of all stripes. Both firms sharp focus on the wine and spirits categories adds up to a combined roster of over 250 brands, with a shared 'collaboration-first' orientation, and an enhanced nationwide client base. Affinity's West Coast presence will undoubtedly benefit by adding kabookaboo's East Coast footprint, and vice versa.

"Working closely with co-founders John Swain and Dave Miller, along with Managing Director Ed Rice, is an opportunity I could not pass up. These gents have incredible character, integrity, and vision. Working together, I have no doubt we will lead this talented agency to even greater heights." – Ari Rollnick, CEO, Affinity Creative Group.

Dave Miller, Affinity Creative Group co-founder, commented, "Ari brings a remarkable level of enthusiasm, energy, and passion! His work ethic is unmatched, and we are excited to have his leadership skills applied to the Affinity / kabookaboo Alliance."

With Mr. Rollnick leading both agencies, the alliance will deliver heightened creativity, increased efficiencies, and enhanced success for marketing professionals in today's ever-changing, challenging, and demanding business landscape. Ari Rollnick's executive management team at Affinity will include Mr. Rice, a 30+ year industry executive with past leadership roles at Landor Associates and George Lucas' THX, and Lauren Alamo, the current VP of Digital Marketing at kabookaboo, responsible for day-to-day management.

John Swain, Affinity Creative Group co-founder, exclaimed, "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Ari Rollnick to our leadership team as a partner and CEO of Affinity Creative Group. Ari brings strategic digital marketing know-how, cross-discipline expertise and executional experience that will really move the ROI needle for our clients. Combined with our award-winning creative and account teams, we'll now deliver even more effective integrated marketing programs for our clients."

About the Affinity Creative Group / kabookaboo Alliance

With offices in Northern California and South Florida, Affinity Creative Group and kabookaboo provide brand design, web and content development, digital marketing, and omni-channel activation services for a range of industries, including wine and spirits, consumer goods, professional services, and luxury categories.

For more information about Affinity Creative Group, please visit: AffinityCreative.com or call 707.562.2787.

Media contact:

Kimberlee Dean

[email protected]

707-766-4067