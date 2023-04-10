

All Approach is a LinkedIn marketing agency founded by the renowned Kevin Marcus Miller, a 12x sudden cardiac arrest survivor. Once unemployed and struggling to make ends meet, Miller has consulted global corporations, such as Microsoft and Holland America, before starting his own marketing firm. Through All Approach and at the young age of just 27, Miller helped his own mother to build a 6-figure consulting business which enables her to retire and pay her bills - more than her 401k would.



In the company’s most recent news, All Approach is announcing the release of its trending new podcast, the Agency Talk Podcast, which was launched in celebration of hitting 50,000 members in its Facebook community. The podcast, hosted by Miller himself, is designed to help its Facebook members who are new marketing agency owners to grow their business using digital marketing, networking, and learn the art of resourcefulness.



“On the Agency Talk Podcast, we will explore real-life case studies on how to grow your business online using digital marketing,” Miller says. “Our stories of resilience and resourcefulness are 2nd to none and we look forward to seeing our community grow.”



The podcast will be officially launched on April 10th, 2023 on all platforms, including Spotify. For more information about the podcast, please visit Agencytalkpodcast.com on April 10th, 2023.



For more information about All Approach, please visit https://allapproach.com/. To join the Marketing Agency Owners Facebook group, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/maopublic.

About the Company

All Approach and the Agency Talk Podcast were founded by Kevin Marcus Miller, a 12X sudden cardiac arrest survivor and digital marketing industry leader. Since his business’s inception, Miller and his team have taught over 50,000 marketing agency owners how to grow their business online using the power of digital marketing.



Contact:

Kevin Marcus Miller

All Approach and the Agency Talk Podcast

+1 425-318-4258

[email protected]

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Facebook