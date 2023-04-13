"We're delighted to welcome Alex de Valukhoff as our new CEO. With a proven track record of driving global business growth, Alex will provide strategic leadership to take Angara to the next level.

We're excited to work closely with Alex to create value for our clients, employees, and shareholders,"– said the Chairman of the Board of Angara, Val Krivenko.



Alex de Valukhoff brings over 30 years of international business and leadership, including seven years at Aggreko, where he served in roles such as global Sector Lead Oil & Gas and Managing Director for Eurasia, and seven years with Lafarge, where he held the position of Country CEO.



Alex has a strong record of driving business growth and establishing strategic partnerships globally while keeping organizational strategy at the forefront of operations and effectively translating strategic goals into actionable plans and processes. Through his leadership, Alex has helped organizations achieve sustainable growth while keeping a strong focus on delivering value to stakeholders. Alex also has a unique blend of corporate and entrepreneurial leadership experience, crucial for driving the growth of a scale-up like Angara.



While Alex served as Managing Director for Eurasia at Aggreko, he led the company's business from a small boutique operation to becoming a critical power direct supplier to the oil and gas sector in the region. As a result, Oil & Gas development projects were initiated in the US, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, and Indonesia. The World Bank acknowledged the 'flare to power' solution in upstream O&G as the best available technology and business model. He also redeveloped the business from a model of simple generator rental to an innovative turnkey supply of power, including digitalization and energy transition, and extended the customer base from Oil & Gas to include Manufacturing, Mining, Petrochem, and Data Centers.



During his tenure at Lafarge, Alex implemented new technologies to boost profitability, and launched new leading-edge products. He also managed the construction and launch of a new greenfield cement plant with an investment of €490M.



Alex brings solid business development and marketing experience and an impressive track record of launching and scaling new products and services globally. This, combined with Angara’s cutting-edge decarbonization technology for process industries, will bring Angara’s business to the next level.



"I am thrilled to join Angara and work with a team of professionals who have already demonstrated all the benefits the company can bring to boost customers' efficiency and significantly abate CO2 emissions, hence being good for the planet. It is now time to scale up Angara's footprint and realize value to its stakeholders,"– said Alex de Valukhoff.



Outgoing CEO Petra Koselka will continue to contribute to Angara's success as a non-executive Board Director, providing invaluable insights and guidance as the company navigates new challenges and opportunities.



These changes will take effect immediately.



ANGARA welcomes Alex into his new role, and the team looks forward to working with him to achieve new growth milestones for Angara while continuing our mission of decarbonizing the planet.

About Angara:

ANGARA Global (founded in 2015) is a UK-registered company with an EU operational presence in the Netherlands and emerging operations in the Middle East, South-East Asia, and North America. ANGARA has designed and commercialized an innovative decarbonization technology that pays for itself (with no upfront investment: NO CAPEX needed) and is available NOW. This technology helps clients across several energy-intensive process industries globally to substantially abate emissions and save costs through an innovative approach to boosting the efficiency of heat-exchanging equipment. ANGARA’s DecarbonX Program includes a number of patented elements like smart chemical recipes, AI-powered smart schedules, and fouling fracturing methodology.

