Blockchain App Factory Adds Custom Blockchain Development on Avalanche and Polygon to Its Services

Since the advent of the Bitcoin chain in 2009, there have been a lot of discussions and predictions about how the then-new technology would take shape and redefine people’s lives. Despite the growth of cryptocurrency adoption among the global population, the adoption of the underlying technology was nascent at its best for a long time.



Today, blockchains have evolved massively, although they need a facelift from prominent organizations to reach every household. But, there lie problems for companies in doing so, and custom blockchain development from Blockchain App Factory could help them steer clear of ambiguities.



Blockchain App Factory is a pioneer in Web3 end-to-end solutions, with services related to the development of platforms on NFTs, cryptocurrency, decentralized finance, and metaverses. The firm has now unveiled yet another skill set – Custom blockchain development on Avalanche and Polygon, which we will know more about as we progress.



The Pain Blockchains Cause for Organizations

While blockchain technology did not mean to cause hassles to any user, most business organizations tend to suffer from its nature and the alternatives present before possibilities for customization existed. The alternative solution we speak of here is the development of exclusive blockchains for organizations themselves.



Although organization-specific (or permissioned) blockchain networks sounded spectacular, their unaudited, closed, and non-decentralized nature eroded the fundamental ethos of Web3. These solutions were, in essence, servers without physical devices.



On the other hand, utilizing public blockchains such as Ethereum abolished the pitfalls of permissioned networks. But, their public nature meant anyone could access, review, and add information to them. Such a place for companies provides headaches, as there are high possibilities that competitors can see their ventures’ sensitive information, such as updated statistics.



Also, network congestion and outrages mean businesses cannot function properly, thereby decreasing efficiency and productivity. One must not also forget the gas costs, and corporations could go into financial trouble just because of exorbitant gas fees.



The Solution: Custom Blockchain Development

To relieve organizations of such hassles, the Web3 developer community has come up with custom blockchain development in Avalanche and Polygon for the time being. Following the footprints, Blockchain App Factory’s experts have gained knowledge of the process and offer excellent services to their clientele.



Delving deeper into customized blockchain solutions, they are sub-networks (or subnets in short) built on layer-1 public blockchain networks. One can essentially call them L2 solutions for private/restricted use. These essentially offer exclusivity in a world rife with privacy issues (at least by definition) and high transaction costs.



Companies in the real world can utilize these networks for supply chain and logistics management, employee details and payrolls, or even build metaverse workspaces and laboratories without the need to show off in public virtual worlds.



On the other hand, Web3-focused ventures can develop their platforms exclusively on these chains to minimize the hassles of network traffic and gas wars. They can also give freedom for them to test new updates without the fear of getting breached.



Developing Subnets on Avalanche

The Avalanche blockchain calls its custom chains “Subnets,” which create their own virtual machines (VMs) and allow businesses to run a network based on their requirements without being centralized. The network’s subnets also ensure that they do not compete for network resources and are interoperable with the broader Avalanche ecosystem. They can also scale without limits, hence allowing organizations to define their ecosystem’s speeds.



The main reason for businesses to choose Avalanche’s custom blockchain option is its compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), meaning that these platforms can access Ethereum’s huge audience base relatively easily. Professionals in Blockchain App Factory can assist in integrating businesses focused on the real or virtual world into an exclusive Avalanche subnet just for themselves.



Utilizing Polygon’s Nightfall

We already know that Polygon is a Layer-2 solution on Ethereum. Polygon network’s Nightfall allows custom blockchain development for businesses wanting to leverage Web3. The solution provides a nearly-hybrid blockchain experience for ventures by utilizing public tables with hashed keys known only to the network users.



Polygon Nightfall’s usage of ZK (Zero Knowledge) rollups offers privacy and anonymity for corporations while operating in the public network. Additionally, its usage of Optimistic rollups offers faster transaction throughput on the public network for enterprises which would otherwise be impossible. Blockchain App Factory’s expertise in developing custom-made networks using the Nightfall mainnet can aid ventures to stay ahead of the competition by staying directly connected to the Ethereum network’s user base.



Apart from offering custom blockchain development on Avalanche and Polygon, Blockchain App Factory provides services on consulting, designing, testing, maintenance, support, and promotions for most Web3 business models. Creating NFT marketplaces, P2E games, cryptocurrencies, crypto exchanges, decentralized finance platforms, and metaverse applications are some of the firm’s development capabilities.



Hence, we can say it might be the ideal time for any business owner to adopt a custom-made blockchain on Avalanche or Polygon to scale up their venture and be future-ready in a rapidly-changing world.