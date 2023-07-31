One of the world’s largest media and tech companies turns to the streaming tech industry leader to strengthen its video operations, accelerate growth and deliver cost efficiencies

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BCOV #brightcove--Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced an agreement where global media and tech giant Yahoo will leverage and broadly integrate Brightcove’s award-winning streaming technology platform across its portfolio of digital properties. As the exclusive streaming technology provider for Yahoo, Brightcove will power its video streaming from end to end, supporting its massive and growing consumer demand. Chosen for Brightcove’s ability to deliver globally at scale with the highest quality and security, Brightcove technology will ensure reliable, streamlined, and cost-efficient streaming operations for Yahoo.

“As a trusted brand delivering massive amounts of video content to consumers globally, we are thrilled to welcome Yahoo to the Brightcove family,” shared Marc DeBevoise, CEO and Board Director of Brightcove. “This partnership reinforces our work to achieve our vision of being the world’s most trusted streaming technology company.”

Yahoo and its entities encompass a wide-ranging media empire, including news, sports, and entertainment, and serve users across the globe. The company needed a scalable and reliable technology solution to power its streaming content and to augment, and in some cases replace, its in-house video capabilities and supporting infrastructure.

“Shifting digital landscapes and technological advancements are placing media companies in a unique position where they must balance growing operations to a mass, global scale while ensuring resource optimization, financial sustainability, and profitability,” continued DeBevoise. “Our platform will help Yahoo meet its business goals by supporting this balance. Our service will enhance their consumers’ overall experience with the best-in-class and highest quality, most scalable, and secure streaming technology platform.”

“As Yahoo continues to grow and deliver more content, it was imperative for us to find a solution that could handle our global reach and deliver the highest level of performance for our users,” said Matt Sanchez, President & GM, Home Ecosystem at Yahoo. “Brightcove’s streaming platform provides superior scale and performance, and their team is continuously innovating its products to help deliver the best user experience as well as meet our business objectives.”

Yahoo selected Brightcove as their official streaming partner because the company:

Demonstrated a proven track record of scale and performance

Identified savings in the existing streaming technology stack

Provided market-proven solutions to support current and projected video traffic

Easily integrated into the current monetization stack and player experiences

Offers the ability to increase advertising yield and boost revenue performance

Brightcove’s technical solutions will provide Yahoo with an optimized video-on-demand (VOD) publishing and delivery workflow, live streaming and linear capabilities, monetization solutions, and an industry-leading player and app framework.

Yahoo adds to Brightcove’s roster of media entities who rely on their best-in-class technology, including AMC Networks, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, BBC, CBC/Radio-Canada, Cox Media Group, Forbes, The Metropolitan Opera, Sky, and many more.

About Yahoo Inc.

Yahoo serves as a trusted guide for hundreds of millions of people globally, helping them achieve their goals online through our portfolio of iconic products. For advertisers, Yahoo Advertising offers omnichannel solutions and powerful data to engage with our brands and deliver results. To learn more about Yahoo, please visit yahooinc.com.

About Brightcove, Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Visit www.brightcove.com.

