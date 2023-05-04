Cloud Ratings has initiated research coverage of the Digital Sales Room Software category. Ranked vendors included Aligned, Allego, DealHub.io, Dealpad, Dock, Enable US, GetAccept, Journey.io, JourneyDXP, Recapped, Relayto, and SP_CE. Over 5,000 customer ratings (inclusive of vendor-supplied Net Promoter Score - or NPS - data) factored into the Digital Sales Room Software category assessment.

Chart Quadrant Summary:

(Presented Alphabetically by Quadrant)

Leaders - High Market Adoption + High Customer Ratings: DealHub.io Relayto SP_CE

Market Excellence - High Market Adoption: Allego GetAccept

Product Excellence - High Customer Ratings: Aligned Dealpad Dock Enable US Journey.io

Challenger - Market + Customer Validation: JourneyDXP Recapped



Defining Digital Sales Room Software:

Digital Sales Room Software is a type of virtual platform that facilitates sales and marketing activities for businesses through online channels. This software is designed to provide an immersive, interactive, and secure environment for sales teams, clients, and stakeholders to collaborate, share information, and close deals remotely. It includes features such as document sharing, multimedia presentations, video conferencing, real-time chat, and analytics to help sales teams track and optimize their performance. It also provides a centralized location for storing and organizing all sales-related materials such as proposals, contracts, and marketing collateral. Digital sales room software helps businesses to streamline their sales processes, reduce costs associated with traditional sales methods, and enhance customer engagement and satisfaction.



Commentary:

"Progressive organizations continue to adopt digital sales room software to elevate buying journeys," commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings. "Our coverage of Digital Sales Room Software complements our recent initiation of the Demo Automation + Pre-Sales Software category."



About Cloud Ratings:

Cloud Ratings is a customer outcomes-focused, data-driven software research analyst firm. We exist to allow organizations to make more confident, lower-risk software purchasing decisions. Built upon investigative customer interviews, our True ROI Reports quantify and provide 3rd party validation of a software product's business value. Our Cloud Ratings Category Report research methodology combines user reviews with verified vendor data to impartially identify leading software products.

