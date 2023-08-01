Cloudelligent, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, and CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, announced today a technology partnership that will equip businesses with NextGen Cloud Governance to mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate faster. The joint solution will provide Well-Architected Framework Reviews (WAFRs), Foundational Technical Reviews (FTR), Cost Optimization, and CloudOps through a managed services program.



CoreStack’s AI driven multi-cloud governance platform provides continuous and autonomous governance through Compass and Cumulus product lines. The Culumus suite of solutions provides a comprehensive package that includes FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps. The Compass suite of solutions offers a suite of assessment tools that include Well-Architected Framework, as well as custom frameworks. These solutions streamline evaluating, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.



Cloudelligent will leverage CoreStack's Compass assessment framework to lead the go-to-market motion, while Cumulus NextGen Cloud Governance will support delivering services to secure, modernize, optimize, and efficiently manage customers' cloud environments.



"Through our partnership with CoreStack, we are excited to offer our customers unmatched cloud-native expertise and services that will accelerate innovation and improve agility," said Qasim Akhtar, Founder and CEO at Cloudelligent. "Leveraging CoreStack's Well-Architected and FTR assessments, we can help businesses innovate faster while optimizing their AWS infrastructure to achieve greater success."



With CoreStack's Compass assessment framework and Cumulus AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance Platform, customers can have a seamless experience with AWS, free from concerns about exceeding budgets or leaving workloads unsecured. The combined solution provides customers with cloud governance, FinOps, and SecOps. It also enhances operational efficiency, allows for optimized cloud spend, maximizes savings, and improves agility.



"Our strategic partnership with Cloudelligent allows us to extend our comprehensive cloud governance solutions to Cloudelligent customers enabling them to reduce costs, and enhance security and operational efficiency in the cloud," said Suren Singh, Chief Sales and Partnerships Officer at CoreStack. “With Cloudelligent's team of highly skilled AWS-Certified solutions architects and engineers, and CoreStack's NextGen Cloud Governance platform, we are well positioned to deliver customized solutions that cater to the unique needs of our mutual customers, backed by dedicated pre-sales support for a seamless experience."



Cloudelligent is one of the fastest-growing partners in the AWS ecosystem and brings deep expertise in AWS. The new solution is targeted at cloud practitioners and c-level executives of enterprises including startups, small and midsize businesses (SMBs), digitally native businesses (DNBs), independent software vendors (ISVs), and nonprofit organizations (NPOs)—and it is ideally suited for businesses seeking to optimize their AWS infrastructure.



About Cloudelligent

Cloudelligent, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, offers end-to-end solutions for businesses looking to accelerate their journey to AWS. With a diverse team of AWS-Certified Solutions Architects and Engineers, Cloudelligent helps organizations architect, migrate, optimize, secure, and manage their workloads to achieve desired outcomes and expand into new global markets. Cloudelligent helps companies innovate faster and maintain their competitive advantage by leveraging AWS services.



About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The CoreStack portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — Cumulus, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps; and Compass, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack’s solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, helping enterprises optimize cloud spend while assuring security and compliance across multiple clouds in a unified dashboard. CoreStack delivers transformative value, including 40% increase in operational efficiency, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% compliance. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.



