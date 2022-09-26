About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
DashThis Named One of 2022's Top Growing Companies

September 26, 2022
Digital Marketing

For a fourth time, DashThis, a bootstrapped Quebec-based digital marketing company, has positioned itself among Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies, this time by The Globe and Mail. Led by a team of 37 passionate employees, DashThis has maintained its focus on building a strong company culture while generating a 71% revenue growth in the past three years, placing number 386 on the list. 

"Being one of the fastest growing companies in Canada for the fourth time is a tremendous milestone. However, achieving this after 10+ years of existence and being still bootstrapped is what makes us even prouder," says Antoine Paré, CEO of DashThis.

The full list of 2022 winners and editorial coverage will be published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

Focusing on DashThis Culture

With rapid and continuous growth, mixed with a labor shortage, we have had many organizational challenges that resulted in us focusing on mobilizing our workforce and bringing the company culture to the center of its operations. Changes included putting the well-being of employees before growth and reinforcing the bottom-up mindset. In addition, we added various internal communications channels, reviewed our values, defined our long-term objectives, and developed a highly transparent management approach.

About the Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics, and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers weekly in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About DashThis

Created 11 years ago, DashThis is entirely owned and operated in Quebec City. This dedicated team of 37 exceptional employees helps over 18,000 users in more than 122 countries. DashThis marketing reporting software enables marketers to create automated reports thanks to its easy-to-use tool and second-to-none customer support. In addition, users can include data from all digital marketing tools, such as Google Analytics, Google Ads, Facebook, TikTok Ads, LinkedIn and more.

Contact information:
Antoine Paré
Director of Operations (CEO)
[email protected]

