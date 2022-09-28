Hypergrowth Online Retailer Selects eGain Knowledge Hub to Deliver Wow Experiences

Share Save

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge automation platform provider for customer engagement, today announced that a fast-growing online sports retailer selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to deliver easy and fun experiences for shoppers and contact center agents, who serve them.



The company’s contact center workforce includes seasonal and gig agents, who are not as familiar with their offerings as experienced, in-house agents. The proportion of seasonal agents increases significantly during the holiday season, which makes it a challenge to provide effective and consistent customer service that is also compliant with organizational policies and best practices. The company wanted to deploy a modern knowledge management system to address this challenge.

Noting its rich functionality and out-of-the-box integration with their Genesys contact center infrastructure, the retailer selected the eGain Knowledge Hub. Customer service agents in US and UK-based contact centers will use eGain Knowledge to answer questions and resolve issues pertaining to merchandise, order status, returns, payment, and assurance programs.

“We look forward to helping this modern retailer’s customer service team deliver rave experiences, using our top-rated knowledge hub,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO.

More information



eGain Knowledge Hub

eGain Knowledge Hub for Genesys

eGain Innovation in 30 Days

About eGain



Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Media contact:

Michael Messner

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 408 636 4514