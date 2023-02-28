Integrate, the leader in B2BPrecision Demand Marketing (PDM), today announced at B2B Marketing Exchange(B2BMX) new dashboards for greater visibility into account insights andcampaign success. These new features are included within the Integrate DemandAcceleration Platform and enables marketers and revenue teams to betterunderstand their lead performance and track how they are pacing in terms ofbudget spend, total budget and remaining budget across channels, so they canoptimize and prioritize their marketing efforts.

In a recent Forrester podcast on “How A Sharper Customer Focus Will Fuel B2B Growth In 2023,” VPand Principal Analyst, Ross Graber stated, “Organizations have not been nearlyas focused on measuring customer health as they should have…Organizations willalso need to decide which relationships get the most attention and prioritizethose customers who are most likely to continue buying.”

The new insights dashboards provide marketers with acomprehensive view of cross-channel campaign performance. This includesaccounts they are targeting, delivered leads, disposition status breakdown ofrejected leads, integration success, and other metrics that allow marketers tothoroughly understand why certain leads were rejected. Additionally, marketerscan see a breakdown of their rejected leads to understand the frequency ofcertain rejection disposition through time as well as see their repaired leads.

“In today’s economy, it’s imperative that B2B marketersadopt a customer-focused view in everything that they do, and that begins withmeasurement,” said Aaron Mahimainathan, Chief Product Officer at Integrate.“With these new insights dashboards, we’re enabling B2B marketers to gain abetter understanding of who their target audiences are, what’s important tothem, and how best to reach them with personalized value-add content.”

Users can access these new features within the “Insights”tab in the Demand Acceleration Platform and can filter the information bycampaign source, date, name, and other options as needed to focus their view.These new insights dashboard features follow the recent launch of AccountProfiles, which allow for an easy at-a-glance view into target list reachand engagement, giving marketers greater visibility in cross-channel marketingperformance.

To learn more about Integrate’s new customer-centric,“Insights” features, please visit “FromFeedback to Feature: Building the Future of B2B Marketing Dashboards.”

About Integrate

Integrate connects, governs, and measures marketing campaigns across demandchannels. This enables marketers to launch cross-channel buyer experiences,ensure data integrity, measure the impact of their programs, and inform thenext best investments. Integrate works with high-growth and enterpriseorganizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to powertheir Precision Demand Marketing strategies. Today, Integrate’s DemandAcceleration Platform helps create more precise and personalized buyingexperiences that reach the right buyer with the right message at the rightpoint in their buying journey, and ultimately convert more leads to revenue.For more information, please visit http://www.integrate.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The B2B Marketing Exchange

Hosted by Demand Gen Report, the B2B Marketing Exchange (#B2BMX) is a multi-day educational andnetworking event targeting transformational approaches to customer engagementand revenue creation for B2B organizations as they navigate today’s realities.#B2BMX will provide a platform for leaders in marketing, sales and customersuccess with a strong focus on alignment and orchestration and is an event forevery member of the revenue team.