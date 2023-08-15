JotaDeals is here to redefine shopping for Americans, rewarding every purchase and building a community.”USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JotaDeals.com, a recent entrant into the U.S. e-commerce landscape, brings forth an innovative platform designed around a virtual cashback system. Distinctively, it functions as a social network focused on coupons and deals.
— Juan Carlos Hurtado, CEO of JotaDeals.
By engaging with the platform, such as by commenting, rating, or sharing offers and coupons, users accumulate virtual cashback points. These points can then be exchanged for tangible gifts and prizes.
JotaDeals.com provides a selection of discount codes available for some of the prominent online stores in the USA. It aims to offer a balance between everyday essentials and luxury items.
What sets JotaDeals apart is its emphasis on community. The platform provides discussion forums for users, facilitating the exchange of shopping insights and advice. In addition to these forums, JotaDeals.com also features a Chrome extension. This tool assists users by automatically applying suitable coupons during the checkout process.
Furthermore, JotaDeals.com plans to launch a mobile application within this year, expanding its accessibility and user experience.
Originating as a global enterprise, JotaDeals has established its presence in Mexico, Brazil, and now the USA, showcasing a comprehensive platform tailored for diverse markets.
A unique aspect of JotaDeals.com is its 'Giveaway Section'. This segment is curated with sweepstakes, offering users an opportunity for additional rewards.
In essence, JotaDeals.com aims to redefine e-commerce by emphasizing community interaction and rewards.
