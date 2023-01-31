Content Evolution today announces the formation of K2, a brand strategy advisory service focused on long-lasting relevance and brand endurance. K2 is designed to deliver identity systems that will lower client cost of marketing and selling forever by birthing brands that are meaningful and memorable right from the start.



K2 is Kevin Clark and Jim Kwolyk. Kevin is verbal intelligence. Jim is visual intelligence.



K2 represents 45 years of remarkable collaboration, 20 years with the Content Evolution federation. Award-winning founders Jim and Kevin work appear to work effortlessly with each other after decades yet maintain a valuable creative tension. “We challenge each other’s ideas as we forge great outcomes for clients,” says co-founder Jim Kwolyk.



K2 is a homage to the second highest mountain on earth after Mount Everest with first ascent in 1954 in the era both K2 practice founders Kevin Clark and Jim Kwolyk were born. “If the first choice for brand is the trendiest firm, K2 is where to come for brands that endure over long periods of time and adapt to changing cultural and economic contexts,” says co-founder Kevin Clark.



K2 is in the business of listening. Hearing the voice of clients and the markets they serve and delivering inspired and artisanal creative briefs to drive internal and external marketing communications initiatives, new business and product offering names, new category names, value propositions and positioning strategies, logos and related marks, tag lines, and supporting brand narratives.



K2 will be selecting its clients as much as clients might come to choose K2.



Kevin is Federation Leader and President of Content Evolution 20 years in business, with 40 years’ experience supporting clients and members from around the world. He is Director emeritus, Brand and Values Experience, IBM, and served as the first Brand Steward for ThinkPad notebook computers celebrating 30 years of service to thinkers this year. He is a pioneer in design thinking and expert at applying it at the intersection of customer and organization experience.



Jim is the Design Director of Content Evolution and a founding member of the federation. He has studied with the legendary brand identity designer Paul Rand. Jim’s approach to design is called Kwologic, a fusion of Jim’s intuition about the core idea of a company or organization, and a logic in embodying this core ideas into a visual identity and system.



K2 founders have worked with Bayer, Big Think, Cognizant, GE, Georgia Pacific, IBM, ICRISAT, Indian School of Business (ISB), Kyocera, Lenovo, Linde, Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, NEC, Qualcomm, and Toyota. “Mr. Clark is a superb strategist having profound insights,” says Hiromi Fujii, Assistant General Manager, NEC Corporation. “I believe Mr. Clark’s experience and ability to be insightful will surely contribute to any companies which pursue stakeholder-oriented innovation and change.”



Content Evolution is a federation of companies and practices that sit at the intersection of voice-of-people research, organization models and strategies, enduring brands and identity development, and customer experience design and interaction engagement.

