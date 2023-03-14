Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency integrating PR, marketing and creative services to tell impactful client stories that drive business results — today announced continued momentum in the B2B technology space highlighted by eight key additions to an extensive client roster across the enterprise technology spectrum.

B2B buyer preferences are increasingly shifting toward digital-centric, B2C-like customer experiences. Gartner’s annual Future of Sales Report forecasts that by 2025, 80% of B2B sales interactions will occur on digital or self-service channels. With proven expertise in the consumer PR and marketing realm, Matter is uniquely positioned to align its B2B technology services with this evolution – blending traditional B2C practices like influencer programs and virtual storytelling into targeted campaigns that appeal to a new breed of B2B buyers.

“B2B technology is a complex industry, and brands need an agency partner with a deep understanding of this space to reach their unique audiences,” said Mandy Mladenoff, President of Matter. “With B2B buyer behaviors constantly shifting, our client partners rely on our expertise to help them craft strategies based on the nuances of their business to build brand awareness and drive sales.”

Matter’s B2B technology experience continues to expand across a diverse range of verticals, including Manufacturing and Supply Chain Tech, GreenTech, MarTech, FinTech, Cybersecurity, Data & Analytics, and more. Leveraging integrated programs that fuse PR, marketing and creative services, the agency’s new B2B technology clients include:

Camston Wrather – which has opened the most carbon friendly electronics recycling plant in the world producing precious minerals and metals.

DAT iQ – a cloud-based data analysis solution for freight Brokers and Shippers from DAT Freight & Analytics.

FloQast – a provider of accounting workflow automation created by accountants for accountants.

Lattice Semiconductor – the low-power programmable leader in semiconductors.

Magnit – a pioneer in contingent workforce management.

Parsec Automation – a best-in-class manufacturing operations management software application and solution platform.

Pison – a leading developer of touchless gesture control technology.

Veritas Technologies – a leader in multi-cloud data management.

With over 250 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Rochester, NY, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing PR, marketing and creative firms in the country. Matter has won 14 “Agency of the Year” accolades and has been consistently recognized as a top place to work.

