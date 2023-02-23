MediaOfficers, the premier SEO company with a clear mission of helping businesses become more visible and successful online, today announced the new prices for their SEO packages. After extensive research and analyses, Mediaofficers was able to identify the needs of clients from different parts of the world. As a result, they are now offering three SEO packages—Basic, Standard, and Premium—at discounted rates.



The basic plan includes keyword optimization, optimising meta tags, webpage optimization, content optimization, creating unique titles, descriptions, keywords, and tags, creating backlinks, website analytics and monitoring, and providing weekly performance reports.



The Standard package contains everything in Basic, along with additional services such as a customised reporting dashboard template, the publishing of monthly press releases and articles in high-quality publications, competitor analysis and monitoring, and installing and configuring Google AdWords campaigns to measure success rate.



The Premium plan includes everything in both the Basic and Standard bundles but also specialised services like conversion optimization (CRO), which will help customise website design and setup to the highest customer standards, leading them quickly to desired results and outcomes. Furthermore, it provides on-page testing across mobile and desktop devices, targeting device-specific user experiences for better customer engagement.



"Mediaofficers understand that running an efficient business not only require dedication but additionally accuracy when selecting proper tools for gaining edge over competition in growing market" said Rudhrah Gourav, CEO at Mediaofficers. "These new packages are designed specifically with a goal in mind, allowing media officers to serve their customers in the most efficient way possible."



Those interested can find out more about the new packages available by visiting www.mediaofficers.com or contacting their customer service representatives at +91-9501504089 or +918968951854.

