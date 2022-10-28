About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Press Release

Newswire's Direct Media Outreach Helps CMOs Improve Return on Media and Marketing Spend

3 minute read
October 28, 2022
Digital Marketing

Imagine watching a race, and when it's time for the runners to pass the baton they stop. 

Although they've done their part and they've done it well, they're missing a crucial step to finish the race — the hand-off. 

Think of direct media outreach as passing the baton between a brand to the media. This hand-off is what many Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) are missing in their approach, and Newswire offers the technology and expertise necessary to generate real results with media.

Newswire realized this was a problem many CMOs shared and, through its Media Advantage Platform (MAP), it combines Newswire's media technology with press release distribution services that include direct media outreach.

"Valuable and relevant content that's paired with strategic and customized outreach is a combination many companies are missing," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Now more than ever, small businesses need to maximize their media and marketing spend to ensure it produces the value that CEOs are looking for: greater brand awareness, increased online visibility, more media coverage and marketing inquiries."

As part of the MAP, Newswire's team of experts acts as an extension of their clients' teams to identify media opportunities, create compelling stories, launch campaigns and more.

When it comes time to pass their clients' strategically developed content off to the media, Newswire's team creates and delivers customized pitches to targeted and curated media outlets and preferred press release networks to maximize coverage. 

Through their carefully crafted blend of content creation and targeted outreach, Newswire clients have landed earned media opportunities in major media outlets such as Bloomberg, CheddarTVCNBCForbesNew York TimesWall Street Journal and many more. 

"As a CMO, I understand the struggles my peers face when trying to move the needle and build brand awareness," added Terenzio. "I can confidently say, at Newswire, we practice what we preach and the direct media outreach we execute on behalf of our clients has turned into earned media opportunities that have built brand awareness, generated leads, and increased sales."

One of Newswire's CMO clients shared a G2 review saying, "The Newswire team combines excellent reach distribution for press releases with dedicated account services. This helps businesses of all sizes not only tell the right stories -- but distribute those stories for reach, scale, and maximum visibility."

If you're a CMO and are ready to pass the baton to Newswire to support your press release distribution and media outreach efforts, visit newswire.com for more information. 

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients the Media Advantage Platform consisting of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through greater SEO recognition, and more sales inquiries through targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Through its disruptive Media Advantage Platform, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Media Advantage Platform, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact information:
Charlie Terenzio
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]

