NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of IIoT solutions, has announced launch of the TT 300-A2Q/A3Q, a high-performance system designed with a compact aluminum and metal chassis to power machine automation and other AI computing applications in factories and on production lines. Advanced technology is helping manufacturers increase output, reduce defects, minimize costs, and improve sustainability practices. Smart manufacturing tools and expandable inter-process communication (IPC) features are necessary to achieve these goals.



The NEXCOM TT 300-A2Q and A3Q variants are PC-based controllers with enhanced features, including simplified CPU installation, increased expansion capabilities, a more advanced processor, and a new chipset that supports more display ports for enhanced connectivity options. Ideal for powering multiple display applications, the TT 300-A Series allow for the delivery of independent quad 4K HDR displays via two HDMI and two DP ports. The TT 300-A2Q variant is particularly suitable for implementing machine automation within production lines because it is equipped with eight COM ports that allow for a wide range of connectivity options, including barcode scanners and other peripherals.



“Versatile and powerful, the TT 300-A Series is designed for smart manufacturing solutions, including AI-powered applications and machine automation in production,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “Featuring better performance and more advanced features, the PC-based controller is the perfect solution for businesses looking to remain competitive in the global marketplace. Built for durability, power, and precision, the TT 300-A Series offers the best user experience for running advanced industrial applications.”



Implementing advanced processing capabilities and AI-powered smart manufacturing applications is essential for companies looking to optimize processes and improve sustainability efforts. NEXCOM’s latest AI computing system is equipped with the powerful 12/13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor. With a hybrid CPU architecture, it provides both the performance and efficiency core operations essential for scheduling multithreaded workloads and other algorithms. Implementing smart manufacturing technology, including machine learning, data mining, analysis, and more is possible with the TT 300-A Series.



In addition to built-in computing power, the TT 300-A Series features the Intel® OpenVINO and Intel® Deep Learning Boost Instruction set, enabling accelerated AI and deep learning inference workloads, while improving application performance. The TT 300-A3Q also provides a PCIe x16 expansion slot to support more powerful GPU and further enhance its capabilities.

For example, using trained modules, the PC-based controller can manage data acquisition and complete faster image classification inference for license plate recognition, smart animal husbandry, and object representations.



Key Features

Support 12/13th Gen Intel ® Core™ i7/i5/i3 socket type processor

Core™ i7/i5/i3 socket type processor Intel ® Q670E PCH

Q670E PCH 2 x HDMI & 2 x DP

4 x USB 3.0, 2 x RS232/422/485

8 x RS232 for TT 300-A2Q

4 x RS232 for TT 300-A3Q

1 x M.2 2280 Key M (PCIe x4, SATA)

1 x M.2 2242/3042/3052 Key B (PCIe x1, USB 3.0, SATA)

1 x mini-PCIe (PCIe x1, USB 2.0, SATA)

1 x PCIe x16 (TT 300-A3Q only)

2 x PCIe x4

1 x SIM card socket

Support 24VDC input; support ATX power mode

