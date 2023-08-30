Combination of Nylas and OpenAI will help developers to build deeper email integrations and more intelligent customer experiences without compromising on speed or security

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nylas, the state-of-the-art communications platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single API integration, today released its “Email by Nylas” a ChatGPT plugin, allowing ChatGPT plus users to build intelligent email integrations and features on top of Nylas. The plugin combines Nylas’ Email API, which allows users to connect to all the major email service providers, with OpenAI’s large language model so developers can efficiently harness the world’s most used communications channel, email, and most popular generative AI solution together in one single plugin.

The “Email by Nylas” plugin is the first of its kind, designed specifically for structuring and working with email data directly within the ChatGPT interface. With this, users can unlock email intelligence and insights, and build innovative email solutions quicker and more efficiently than before. Some potential benefits and use cases include:

Enhanced Search: Save time by effortlessly searching entire inboxes, sent folders, and more based on sender, subject, date range, recipient, subject line, time frames, and keywords.

Summarization: Quickly get the actionable insights and relevant information you need by removing clutter from long threads or summarizing emails within specific subject lines, individuals, or date ranges.

Personalized Communication: Capture a user’s voice and tone based on previously sent emails in order to intelligently compose email drafts in personalized styles, lengths, and professional manners that accurately reflect the sender.

“Generative AI has taken the world by storm, and we are truly excited to be a part of the ChatGPT plugin ecosystem,” said Isaac Nassimi, SVP of Product at Nylas. “We believe that through the combination of Nylas and generative AI, we can help foster higher levels of productivity, creativity, and deep learning for developers and their teams. With the Nylas ChatGPT plugin, developers can layer large language model intelligence on top of the Nylas Email API in order to transform the way they complete business-critical tasks.”

The plugin is accessible to ChatGPT plus users through the ChatGPT plugin store.

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to increase velocity and seamlessly build customizable email and scheduling capabilities through state-of-the-art APIs. Nylas is the only platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single integration. Companies like Upwork, Rippling, Wix, Dialpad, and more turn to Nylas to quickly and securely launch critical features, enabling them to spend less time on their infrastructure and more time building software with limitless potential.

Learn more at www.nylas.com

