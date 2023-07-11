Paradigm4, Inc. announces the general availability of flexFS, a highly optimized hyperscale file system that powers AI/ML and large file data workloads for large corporations and government agencies. flexFS lowers costs 50% with its POSIX compliant file system that runs on top of the leading object storage services, such as Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Azure Blob Storage, Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage, Seagate Lyve Cloud, and object storage software such as Scality ARTESCA. To get started, visit flexFS at www.flexFS.io.

AI-driven and computing-intensive industries such as Life Sciences, Energy production, Agriculture, Aerospace, Insurance, and M&E need to address rapidly evolving new workload and data mobility demands. Easy-to-use and cost-effective file access for thousands of workers enables training AI/ML models, conducting geospatial analysis, analyzing large population genetic and health datasets, and producing videos, among many data-intensive computing tasks.

While other hyperscale file systems cater to a wide range of use cases, they often lack flexibility when it comes to hybrid cloud deployments. Moreover, these systems can be overly complex or too general in their functionality, limiting their usefulness. Data rarely only lives in the cloud and is growing daily, generated by machine produced files.

Introducing flexFS, the large file optimized file system solution that is scalable, secure, and easy-to-use, both on premises and in the cloud. It offers unparalleled throughput, making it the optimal choice for organizations looking to build file-based data lakes on object storage within a POSIX compliant file system that works seamlessly with any application without requiring special adapters. flexFS provides a Linux client that runs under the organization's security and access policies at the OS level, simplifying security management. Encryption in-flight and at rest is enabled by default, ensuring that only the client has access to the data. With thousands of clients accessing the same volume and files at the same time, customers can save time and reduce storage and compute costs. The pay-as-you-use model allows users to increase or decrease volume sizes using standard Linux tools for cleanup, making it a cost-effective solution for all your file system needs.

"As customers move to and from the cloud, then out to different clouds and colocation facilities to leverage different tools or cost models, their file system should allow for this flexibility, scalability, security, and ease-of-use of a managed service," says Gary Planthaber, CTO and creator of flexFS at Paradigm4. "Flex allows organizations to decide how they leverage thousands of worker instances in a safe, secure, low maintenance manner to achieve their data analysis and AI/ML goals."

A leading global pharmaceutical manufacturer recently said "With flexFS, we have saved over 50% compared to what we were paying for a leading hyperscale file system for the same capacity and have observed higher aggregate throughput."

"Wasabi Technologies. is the hot cloud storage company delivering predictable pricing, reliability, and data protection to thousands of customers and partners worldwide, and we are excited to have flexFS by Paradigm4 as part of our Technical Alliance Partner program," said Mark Vella, Vice President of Global Business Development at Wasabi. "This addition provides our mutual customers with an exceptional file and object storage solution that can support the latest workloads in Bio Lifesciences, Media and Entertainment, and Geospatial markets."

"Try flexFS" at www.flexFS.io to schedule turning on your instance.

