pCloudy, the leading real device cloud-based testing platform, has announced its integration with Katalon, a leading software quality management platform for web, mobile, API, and desktop applications. This collaboration will offer customers a seamless automated testing experience by allowing them to create and execute Katalon automation scripts on pCloudy directly from Katalon Studio.



With the ever-increasing mobile app adoption, ensuring that applications are rigorously tested before release is crucial for providing a high-quality user experience. The integration of pCloudy with Katalon will provide an optimized and efficient way to perform automated app testing on real devices. This will result in a more efficient and effective testing process, enabling faster delivery of high-quality applications.



"App testing is critical for the success of any enterprise. Poor testing can negatively impact user experience, leading to a damaged brand reputation. Our integration with Katalon provides a powerful app testing platform that delivers AI-driven automated testing across thousands of devices, browsers, and OS combinations. This will significantly accelerate testing and help our customers rapidly scale," said Shibu Kumar Panda, Senior Lead - Software Developer at pCloudy.



In addition to automated testing, the integration will enable users to make use of Katalon’srecord and playback feature, offering a more efficient way of test automation script development. Furthermore, customers will also be able to leverage Katalon’s advanced reporting capabilities to track and analyze their app test results.



The integration of pCloudy with the Katalon platform is available for all customers from today. For more information, please visit https://www.pcloudy.com/docs/katalon-studio

About pCloudy

pCloudy is a cloud based testing platform that offers a diverse range of over 5000+ real device and browser combinations for testing mobile and web applications. Core capabilities of pCloudy include Continuous Testing, DevOps, Advanced Automation, AI-based Visual testing, Robotic Process Automation, Real-time Test Analytics, and much more. With integrations covering popular automation testing frameworks and tools, and round-the-clock premium support from product specialists, pCloudy is trusted by 300K+ registered users, including small and medium businesses to large enterprises.

About Katalon Studio

Katalon is a comprehensive, all-in-one quality management platform that enables quality assurance, DevOps and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team's architecture and processes. Founded in 2016, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more info about Katalon, please visit katalon.com.



