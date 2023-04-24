Pivot CMO, an elite-performance marketing solutions company, is merging with new-media agency Modern Formula (MoFo) to bring performance marketing to the forefront of a superior media offering with creative firepower. The newly formed MoFo delivers full-funnel solutions across awareness and performance strategies all under one roof. Modern Formula is a proud co-conspirator within the Conspiracy Theory network.

"We took a hard look at the evolution of performance marketing and what brands need to win in a post iOS world. What we saw was that the old tricks were no longer working, so we needed to evolve with changing consumer behavior and business needs. What is needed in this new marketing environment is fewer siloed solutions and more full-funnel strategies that balance the best of brand marketing, while keeping true to the principals of a power performance approach," said Zihla Salinas, CEO of Conspiracy Theory and Modern Formula. "This is the Modern Formula. We call it the 'Bold and Sold Philosophy'."

The Sold aspect encompasses all things performance marketing centered on proper media buying through a hyper-segmented strategy, allowing MoFo to guide a client's ad spend to where it will have the most impact.

Bold is what sets MoFo apart. It takes a brand's position in its industry to the next level. From influencer marketing to collaborative sponsorships to linear TV and CTV, MoFo works to establish a brand's position as the leading authority in the space.

Led by a senior team of seasoned media and performance-marketing professionals, MoFo brings together disciplined expertise from across the marketing landscape to take media planning and buying to new heights. The team leans in with the same energy, whether the budget is $5,000 or $50 million. A client's success is the #1 priority.

Modern Formula is on a mission to make its clients succeed at all costs. "This is why we focus so heavily on creative, data analysis, and performance," said Sam Shaw, head of growth. "We look at each facet of a given company, beyond simply ad buying, to drive growth for our clients. We're the MoFos that want you to win."

Recently, Modern Formula became the agency of record for Sisu Clinic, a doctor-led aesthetic medicine destination offering a comprehensive range of the most advanced beauty treatments in the world—including botox, dermal fillers, and more. The agency will handle performance media, creative production, creator content and email. They also won a project with weight-loss app Yazio, involving 360 media, influencers and creative production.

