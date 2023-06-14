According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Public Cloud Platform market to witness a CAGR of 14.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Public Cloud Platform Market Breakdown by Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Others) by Type (Cloud Application Platforms, Cloud Integration Services, Cloud Data Services, Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Public Cloud Platform market size is estimated to increase by USD 18.24 Million at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 211.5 Million.



HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Public Cloud Platform Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Public Cloud Platform market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and eco

omic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Engine Yard (United States), Google (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon (United States), DXC Technology (United States), Pega (United States), AWS (United States), Alibaba Cloud (China), Salesforce (United States)

Definition:

The Public Cloud Platform market refers to the market for cloud computing services that are delivered over the internet and accessible to anyone. In this market, cloud service providers offer infrastructure, platform, and software services to businesses and individuals, allowing them to access computing resources without having to invest in their own hardware and infrastructure.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Public Cloud Platform Market: Cloud Application Platforms, Cloud Integration Services, Cloud Data Services, Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services



Key Applications/end-users of Public Cloud Platform Market: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Others

Market Trends:

Stringent Government Rules and Regulation

Market Drivers:

Need for Delivering Enhanced Customer Experience

Market Opportunities:

Digital Engagement Through Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

Market Restraints:

Digital Engagement Through Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

Market Challenges:

Digital Engagement Through Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

