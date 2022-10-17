QuestionPro Acquires SuiteCX, Creates First “Full Stack” CX Platform

Share Save

QuestionPro, a global provider of online survey and research services has acquired SuiteCX , the leading customer experience (CX) and journey mapping platform provider. The combination creates the first “full stack customer experience” platform that offers capabilities across the lifecycle of the customer experience, from Journey Mapping to Voice of the Customer programs to surveys, NPS and Reputation management, including workflows to manage both the inner and outer loops.



By bringing SuiteCX into QuestionPro’s market research platform, customers can now benefit from a fully integrated, end-to-end solution for the customer experience — from the earliest stages of ideation and mapping to the understanding of customer sentiment through surveys and analytics. The combined solution is now easier and more powerful than ever for customers seeking to develop and deliver the ultimate customer experience.

“All too often brands invest the time and effort to perfect the customer experience and customer journey in theory, only to have reality interfere,” said Ken Peterson, President of QuestionPro CX. “The integration of SuiteCX into QuestionPro will make it easy for CX professionals to not only create that perfect map, but then see what is actually happening in practice along with the insights and tools to make the necessary changes.”

“Because we’re going to be able to take actual voice of the customer along with NPS and sentiment data and overlay it with precisely where the customer is in their overall life cycle or journey, we can help give CX professionals much deeper, more informed data about what’s working and what’s not in the CX journey,” said Valerie Peck, founder and CEO of Suite CX. “We’ll take the guesswork out of continuous improvement in a CX process.”

SuiteCX is the only customizable and secure customer experience, journey mapping and journey analytics platform. The platform includes support for design-based innovation, facilitated brainstorming, 360-degree CX visualization, customization, persona support, collaboration & sharing, diagnostics, storytelling and prioritization.

According to Priyanka Panhale, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “SuiteCX facilitates end-to-end customer journey management with modular CX journey mapping and planning support. The company reaffirms its positions in the SPARK Matrix through its CX expertise, holistic approach towards addressing complex business requirements and continuous platform enhancements in areas including visualization, collaboration, data integration and actionability.”

QuestionPro a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Its leading CX platform offers a range of features designed to help companies rate, understand and improve consumer sentiment, Net Promoter Score and Reputation so that they can reduce customer churn, boost satisfaction and referral and acquire new customers.

As part of the transaction, SuiteCX will integrate into QuestionPro’s CX group as an operating subsidiary and maintain its separate name and brand. Related, SuiteCX has fully integrated its 1to1 Marketing Strategy and CX consulting business, the East Bay Services Group, into SuiteCX to create one streamlined business entity able to understand both the “what” and “why” of customer relationships.

About SuiteCX

SuiteCX is the only customizable and most secure customer experience, journey mapping and journey analytics platform. In addition to robust customer journey mapping capabilities, the platform enables companies to plan and improve customer experience through integrated survey data, persona development, improvement planning, and the creation of detailed contact strategies. The IP behind SuiteCX is backed by over 150 years of combined experience in Customer Relationship Management and Customer Experience Consulting. As a powerful alternative to delivering tons of slides, documents, spreadsheets and posters, SuiteCX is able to empower marketing, operations, sales, service and other CX professionals with a software tool that holds all CX analysis and planning in one place. SuiteCX is recognized as a leader by Forrester and Spark Quadrant in the field of strategic thinking and mapping of the customer experience.

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level research, we offer tools for the creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

Media contact:

John Williams, Scoville PR for QuestionPro

+1-206-660-5503, [email protected]

