Press Release

QuestionPro Launches New Reputation Monitoring & Analysis Tool

2 minute read
September 30, 2022
Customer Experience

QuestionPro, a global leader in online survey and research services today announced it has launched CX Reputation, an all-in-one platform for reputation management that monitors and analyzes a company’s, brand’s or product’s public ratings and review sites, turning them into actionable insights.

CX Reputation helps companies turn detractors into promoters by identifying negative reviews or conversations and allowing customer service teams to actively reply and engage with customers. CX Reputation is an add-on module to QuestionPro CX platform, which means customers can now leverage direct surveys, digital feedback, online ratings, reviews, and social data all natively within the same platform.

This combination of different sources for voice-of-customer feedback provides a more holistic, integrated view of the customer experience, and therefore a more accurate representation of the broader customer experience.

QuestionPro CX Reputation features include:

  • Monitor, track & analyze public ratings & reviews
  • Integrations with almost all the major review platforms
  • Notifications
  • Real-time analytics
  • Review filtering
  • AI sentiment analysis

CX Reputation integrates with Google My Business, Google Play Store, Trustpilot, and ReviewTrackers. QuestionPro will showcase this new tool at its XDay North America 2022 event, in the CX product breakout room on Thursday, October 27 at 11 am CT. Registration for the event is available here.

“Insights about a brand don’t just come from surveys and ratings – they come from what people say about a brand across the internet, from reviews sites, to social media, to ecommerce sites,” said Ken Peterson, President of QuestionPro CX. “CX Reputation aggregates, analyzes and delivers insights from these disparate conversations, ratings, rants and reviews in one place, making it easier than ever for marketing and customer service to spot and solve problems and to better engage with customers.”

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level research, we offer tools for the creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at questionpro.com

Media contact:
John Williams, Scoville
PR for QuestionPro
+1-206-660-5503
[email protected]

