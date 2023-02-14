Sage Communications, a leading technology and public sector marketing and public relations agency in the Washington, D.C.-metro region, announced today that the company has formed a strategic alliance with National Strategies (NSI), a leading state and local government consulting firm, in order to better serve current and future customers within the state and local government market.

This new alliance will provide unmatched offerings to Sage Communications’ and National Strategies’ current clients and for organizations who seek opportunities with state and local government organizations. Both companies have industry-leading public sector subject matter experts in their respective disciplines and are well positioned to deliver superior value from research, strategic and tactical planning to sales enablement and contract support.

“Over the past 20 years, Sage has become a known entity in supporting some of the largest brands in technology, communications, and professional services that serve the U.S. public sector as one of their primary verticals,” said David Gorodetski, Sage Communications’ co-founder and CEO. “Our key objective is aligned with becoming a national leading consultancy firm specializing in strategic marketing, PR, digital, and sales enablement solutions, and this partnership will allow us to provide top-level support to our clients while elevating our current capabilities. Partnering with NSI was a no-brainer. In addition to their 28+ years of experience, stellar reputation, and business success, both organizations share similar values and commitment to client success.”

National Strategies’ expertise in navigating the complexities of procurement, legislative, and regulatory issues in the state and local government market comes from the trusted relationships they’ve built with consultants across all 50 states along with the excellent internal strategic planning, management, research, and market execution team they’ve created.

“Sage is a great alliance for us because of our common focus and commitment to the public sector. Our capabilities are very complimentary and will greatly assist with helping our clients grow and expand,” said Al Gordon, NSI’s founder and CEO.

About Sage Communications

Based in Northern Virginia, Sage Communications is a mid-sized national marketing and PR consultancy focused on the intersection of business transformation and public missions. The firm’s clientele has included more than three dozen $B-tier global enterprises, more than half of the US Cabinet Departments, and some of the region’s largest associations and nonprofits. Sage’s strategy, marketing production, PR, social media, and event teams have supported defense, homeland, health, education, economic, justice, environment, and diplomatic missions for more than 20 years as both a small-business prime and subcontractor. The firm is committed to strengthening our community through capacity building groups like Leadership Greater Washington, Women in Technology and the March of Dimes. For more information, please visit our website at www.aboutsage.com or visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About National Strategies

National Strategies (NSI) is a state and local government consulting firm with two divisions that help organizations create opportunities and solve problems. The first is NSI Government Markets, which focuses on sales, organizational development, business development and procurement related activities. This division has generated over $35 billion in new revenue for clients since the firm’s inception in 1996. The second is NSI Government Relations, which focuses on policy matters, including legislative and regulatory activities. This division has achieved success in over 90 percent of its government relations engagements.

NSI operates through three key assets. The first is an internal team with significant government experience in Technology, Health and Human Services, Transportation/Infrastructure, Public Safety/Law Enforcement, Smart Cities, Energy/The Environment, Education and Financial Services. The second is an external network of over 2,500 consultants across the United States. This network covers each of the 50 states, any city or county across the country with a population over 50,000, mid to large size school districts, public higher education, as well as various authorities – such as airports, transit, and municipal utilities. The third asset is a strong internal research team that provides real time procurement, legislative and regulatory information relevant to each geographic market for NSI’s clients. For more information, please visit our website at National Strategies or visit us on LinkedIn.

