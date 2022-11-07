About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Press Release

Technology Advancement Unfolds Unprecedented Opportunities for the Audio Streaming Services Market

3 minute read
November 7, 2022
Digital Experience

With the evolution of technology and the expansion of high-speed internet connections, the demand for audio streaming services has increased. According to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities in Global Audio Streaming Services, this creates previously unheard-of opportunities for the audio streaming industry. The integration of evolving technologies, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), is improving the discovery experience of audio streaming platforms by offering users music, podcasts, and audiobooks based on their preferences. Furthermore, the accelerated adoption of smart devices is fueling the demand for these services and ensuring a seamless customer experience, driving growth in the audio-streaming industry. This market is expected to garner $81.35 billion in revenue by 2028 from $31.35 billion in 2021, registering an impressive expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

"Technology is moving faster than ever before. Disruptive technological advances, such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), virtual reality, ML, and AI, are opening a world of opportunities for the entertainment industry," said Lara Forlino, ICT Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Audio streaming providers are already leveraging powerful technologies to develop innovative platform features and create new revenue streams."

Forlino added: "The rollout of 5G networks and the expansion of high-speed internet connections enable users to stream high-quality audio, which contributes to growth in the market. Additionally, audio streaming providers increasing investment in content production, like special music sessions and original podcasts, is further fueling the demand for these services."

To tap into the growth opportunities of the expanding audio streaming services industry, market participants should:

  • Invest in developing features that make audio consumption more interactive and social.
  • Leverage disruptive technologies to provide enhanced streaming experiences that maximize users' lifetime value.
  • Pursue strategic partnerships to acquire broadcast rights and stream sports programming through their platforms.
  • Partner with third-party distributors such as social media platforms, electronic product manufacturers, and connected cars to reach wider audiences.

Growth Opportunities in Global Audio Streaming Services is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's ICT research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:
María Celeste Bailo
Corporate Communications
[email protected]
https://www.frost.com/

Featured Research

Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Moving Your CX Metrics Forward
How to advance CSAT and NPS programs
Read now
Featured research
On-Demand Webinar
What is a CDP and How to Choose a CDP
Customer expectations are at an all-time high for having 1-1 personalized experiences
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play