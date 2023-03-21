Opinions and data from hundreds of IT and business experts across the globe have been published today in "The Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards Insight" market report, ahead of The SaaS Awards' 2023 entry deadline.

The report aggregates statistics and thought-leadership from past participants in both international 'The SaaS Awards' and 'The Cloud Awards' programs.

James Williams, Head of Operations for the awards, said: "The Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards Insight market report provides valuable insights into the current state of the cloud computing and SaaS industries. The data collected from awards participants demonstrates the importance of the cloud and SaaS in the future, and the confidence that cloud innovators have in their ability to drive growth and innovation.

"It also highlights a desire to communicate the many benefits cloud technologies can bring to security within and without the firewall, in a market where the secure use of cloud computing is a core consideration.

"The Cloud and SaaS Awards Insight market report also includes notes from the judging panel, made up of industry experts, analysts, and business leaders. The panel provides key insights on the latest trends in cloud computing, highlighting the importance of cloud solutions and the rise of edge computing.

"To contribute to next year's market report, simply participate in one of this year's programs. The SaaS Awards is currently open for 2023 entries, with an early-bird deadline of 31 March and a general deadline of 19 May.

"The Cloud Awards 2023-24 is also now open for entries, with an October deadline. The awards team has also just finished accepting entries for a new program, The Cloud Security Awards, with a shortlist announcement imminent."

The report, which is available for download on The Cloud Awards, SaaS Awards and Cloud Security Awards website, reveals the most contested categories of The SaaS Awards and The Cloud Awards. It also showcases recent winners across the programs, demonstrating their excellence and innovation in the field of cloud computing. The SaaS Awards and The Cloud Awards programs are open to organizations of all sizes, from startups to multinational corporations, across all areas of business. The programs recognize excellence across over 100 categories including 'Best Software as a Service,' 'Best SaaS Product for Email Marketing,' 'Best SaaS Product for HR,' 'Cloud Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution.'

The Eighth International SaaS Awards is now open for early 2023 entries and prospective entrants are encouraged to submit their applications ahead of the general closing date of Friday 19 May. To enter, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/

For more information on The Cloud Awards, and to download the market report, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

Contact (For The Cloud Awards, The SaaS Awards and The Cloud Security Awards):

James Williams (head of operations)

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators, and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. For more information about The Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to The Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product. For more information about The SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards joins The SaaS Awards and The Cloud Awards as a third awards program identifying excellence and innovation in the cloud. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-saas-awards-publishes-2023-market-report-ahead-of-2023-deadline-301777369.html

SOURCE: The SaaS Awards