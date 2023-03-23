Wild Capture, a leading developer of digital human technologies, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.

The Wild Capture Digital Human Platform is a suite of AI-driven tools that enables the integration of volumetric video and realistic digital humans. The company’s core technology Unify Solver optimizes the transformation of volumetric footage into standard 3D animated assets that integrate into most existing pipelines. The pioneering solution incorporates the Universal Scene Description (USD) format to deliver 3D visual effects and gaming professionals, digital experience producers, and volumetric capture studio service providers with an efficient workflow for creating assets with unprecedented realism in their interaction with the CGI world around them.



Membership in Inception will allow Wild Capture to benefit from the collective resources of the extensible NVIDIA Omniverse™ platform based on USD. The program will also offer Wild Capture the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.



“Joining NVIDIA Inception will accelerate further development of our unmatched process of translating human realism to digital character assets,” said Will Driscoll, CEO of Wild Capture. “We're thrilled with the potential to expand our machine learning capabilities and leverage NVIDIA Omniverse for interoperable content delivery.”



NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Wild Capture

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Wild Capture is a developer of best-in-class digital human technologies leading the way for volumetric capture stages and creatives to produce high-quality digital humans. In early 2022, Wild Capture introduced its next-generation Digital Human Platform, a cloud-based, volumetric video suite of products to enable the capture and use of human performances that seamlessly integrate into most 3D production pipelines for unmatched accuracy and realism.



Wild Capture is headed by filmmaking and visual effects visionaries credited with pushing the evolution of immersive media technologies over the past two decades. The company's pioneering AI and machine-driven technologies deliver unprecedented, scalable solutions for creating digital crowds and customized digital fashion that uniquely bridges the gap in VFX pipelines, new media production, software development, and web-based applications.



All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.





Contact:

Vicky Gray-Clark

Ambient PR

+1 408-318-1980

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube