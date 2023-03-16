The Global Wireless Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 9,564.14 Million by 2027, according to a new research report. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during 2020–2027.

The report, titled “Wireless Testing Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT and Telecommunication, Energy and Power, Medical Devices, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, and Others),” has been published by The Insight Partners.

Report Coverage - Wireless Intercom Market

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 5,896.81 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by US$ 9,564.14 Million by 2027

Growth rate CAGR of 6.7% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period 2020-2027

Base Year 2020

No. of Pages 177

No. of Tables 110

No. of Charts & Figures 90

Historical data available Yes

Segments Covered: Type, Technology, Application, and Industry

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina



Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get a Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003255/

Wireless Testing Market in APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR



The wireless testing market in APAC is further segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The rise in disposable income and the betterment of internet infrastructure in the Asian territory allow individuals to purchase high-end products, including smartphones, laptops, wearables, and tablets. China, India, and Indonesia are emerging markets with a large number of smartphone users. Currently, there is a high demand for cost-effective and low-power-consuming consumer electronic devices with wireless connectivity. Insufficient testing of the products may lead to greater repair and return frequencies.

APAC has a strong automotive sector, supported by the growing automotive manufacturing industry in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The continuous growth in the economies of developing countries, along with increasing disposable incomes, has facilitated the rapid growth of the automotive industry in this region. The automotive manufacturers in APAC are focusing on developing technologically advanced products to gain a strong market position by attracting a strong customer base and generating greater revenues. The advanced cars require testing solutions to address the new system infrastructures. Thus, the industry is highly adopting wireless testing solutions.

UL Japan, a subsidiary of Underwriters Laboratories (UL), launched a long-term evolution (LTE) device verification and evaluation testing service, attributed by KDDI Corp., a Japan-based communications carrier. UL Japan commenced its evaluation testing on KDDI devices, including modules, smartphones, and chipsets, to assess connectivity between mobile devices and base stations; the testing was based on code division multiple access and LTE access services for third-generation mobile phones. Thus, a growing emphasis on testing electronic and automotive products would fuel the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Inquire before Buying at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003255/

Key Findings of Study:



Players in the market are highly engaged in designing wireless testing solutions for smart home products to make sure that the product works correctly and properly. For instance, NTS offers wireless device testing solutions for smart home products. The company tests a broad variety of other home automation products, using protocols such as Z-Wave, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, to see how the product works. The solution helps evaluate issues that customers might see in their homes. TÜV Rheinland offers testing and certification services for wireless devices used for the smart home. Its services ensure that wireless products comply with operational safety, system interoperability, data privacy, cyber security, and expected performance reliability standards for the smart home. To achieve the new smart home era, businesses must stringently control transmission performance, stabilize product function, and enhance compatibility between Internet of Things (IoT) products. Thus, to ensure the quality performance of smart home devices, there would be an immense requirement for wireless testing solutions in the near future.

Wireless Testing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments



Key players profiled in the reported study include Anritsu Corporation; Bureau Veritas; Dekra Certification B.V.; EXFO; INTERTEK GROUP PLC; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG; SGS SA; TÜV Rheinland; and Viavi Solutions Inc. The market players are majorly focusing on sustaining in the competitive environment. For instance, in March 2020, Keysight Technologies declared that DEKRA has selected Keysight's end-to-end test solutions to certify 5G new radio (NR) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) devices, in compliance with a wide range of requirements, to enhance safety in human interaction with technology, including vehicles.

Buy Complete Report at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003255/

About Us:



The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductors and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and Chemicals and Materials.

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Main Contact:

Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876