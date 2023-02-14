YouAppi, a leading global marketing platform for the world’s largest mobile brands, is excited to announce that it has fully integrated adPOPcorn, owned by IGAWorks, as a supply side platform (SSP). This partnership will further establish YouAppi as a leader in programmatic advertising on a global scale.



This partnership will enable real-time optimization, maximization of fill rates to prevent inventory shortages, and monetization via a broad range of ad units across mobile apps.



YouAppi has integrations with over 16 SSPs including AppLovin, Ironsource, Unity, and Tapjoy among others. Through these partnerships and integrations, YouAppi experienced record growth and beat their entire FY21 revenue numbers in the first half of 2022. This growth is forecasted to double by the end of 2023. This newest integration allows for more optimized performance. adPOPcorn will provide inventory for YouAppi clients interested in targeted Korean markets.



To further increase presence in the APAC region, YouAppi opened an official office in South Korea. Alongside this milestone, the company hired general manager, Myong Ryu, to lead up services in the area. Myong is a seasoned media veteran who brings knowledge and expertise to the company with specific focus on APAC.



Ryu states, “In thanks to this partnership with adPOPcorn, YouAppi’s current positioning in the APAC region has grown to be very strong and successful. adPOPcorn brings new flavor to our offerings and allows for even greater optimization on both the publisher and marketing sides of mobile advertising.”



Vice President of Operations for YouAppi, Nisan Schitrit, says, “Growing our presence on a global scale is a goal for YouAppi. We are excited to join forces with adPOPcorn to strengthen our user base and provide strong solutions for our clients”.



By improving the mobile experience for publishers and marketers in Korea, YouAppi is experiencing strong global revenue growth driven by the company's proprietary technology. Proof of YouAppi’s global presence is highlighted in AppsFlyer’s 2022 Performance Index 15 where the company debuted at #4 in APAC Gaming, APAC All Categories, Global All Categories and Global Non-Gaming. Additionally, YouAppi ranked #94 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2021, further demonstrating high levels of growth and distinguishment in North America.



About YouAppi

