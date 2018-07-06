PHOTO: Richmond Country Farms

BloomReach has announced the release of BloomReach Experience and Hippo CMS v12.4, a minor release which introduces new functionalities and improvements. The highlights of this release are:

Improved Publishing Functionality: Users can publish or request publication of a document directly from within the channel manager. This removes the constant need to navigate to the content perspective area to publish or request publication of a new document.

Projects Feature Now Works Asynchronously: Editors can now view changes being made by multiple users in real-time.

API Documentation Support: For developers, API documentation support is now available for the Page Model Rest API.

The release notes provide further insight into this release.

In other BloomReach-related news, BloomReach announced in a press release the appointment of Patrick Finn as head of global channels to help the firm scale its global partner channel.

Magnolia Releases Version 5.7

The latest release of Magnolia introduces new data privacy features aimed at helping users have more transparency and control over their data and become GDPR-compliant. Magnolia are hosting a webinar on July 2 to give users more information on how they can use the latest release to stay GDPR-compliant.

Another notable improvement in this release is the search function of stored digital assets. Assets stored in Magnolia DAM can be indexed using Apache Solr, helping users find their assets much quicker. The Magnolia release also comes with further improvements for developers, including support for Java 9. See Magnolia’s release notes for full information on Magnolia 5.7.

DNN Prepares to Release 9.2.1 RC

Fresh off the annual European-based DNN-Connect Conference that took place in Limerick, Ireland, DNN announced it is preparing for 9.2.1 release candidate. DNN’s Partner Program has gained over 40 new partners, and an updated MVP Program was announced earlier this month. DNN’s technical steering group (DNNTAG) is currently working to streamline processes for automated builds, pull-request and CLA automation.

dotCMS Reveals 'Content as Infrastructure' Philosophy

In a recent press release, dotCMS unveiled its new approach to content management, and it's calling it “Content as Infrastructure.” The announcement makes mention of dotCMS customers using the platform to power omnichannel content strategies across IoT devices, which seems to have prompted the vendor’s renewed take on content management. Will Ezell, CTO of dotCMS, said in the press release, “Content as Infrastructure recognizes that content is at the heart of modern digital operations. As infrastructure, a CMS must be able to deliver open, integrated, searchable content at scale, via APIs rather forcing customers into closed delivery systems.”

In other news, dotCMS 5.0 is edging closer to release. An on-demand webinar for dotCMS 5.0 is available for those who wish to see it in action.

Liferay Announces New Community Blog and Forum

Liferay has announced the unveiling of a new community blog and forum pages that comes with an improved editor to enable community members to post and view content. In the process of creating the blog and forum, the developer relations team migrated over 10 years worth of data, which includes 2,300 blog entries and 388,000 forum posts. The new blog and forum pages were developed using Liferay’s own open source Community Edition.

More information about its announcement can be found in its recent blog entry.

More Open Source CMS News

In other news, Adobe has officially completed the acquisition of Magento Commerce for a reported $1.68 billion, the third largest acquisition in its history. Magento has said the ecommerce platform will not go under any significant changes initially but be expected to see future developments being accelerated thanks to the backing of Adobe’s resources.

Meanwhile, Joomla has released released 3.8.10 to address a bug found on the autoloader on the Window’s version.

And finally, WP Engine, which provides managed WordPress hosting solutions, has acquired StudioPress, the company behind the Genesis framework in an undisclosed deal.