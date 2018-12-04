BloomReach has announced the release of BloomReach Experience Manager and Developer Edition (formerly Hippo CMS) v13. Announced Nov. 15 at the BloomReach Connect conference in Amsterdam, this major release introduces new functionality and architectural improvements.

The highlights of BloomReach Experience Manager v13, set to ship in December, are as follows:

Helping separate development teams that want to build and deploy sites independently to safely reuse code and configurations between teams, without conflicts. It'll also allow users to redeploy specific channels without retesting the whole solution. Open UI: By opening up the BloomReach user interface (UI) to external applications, editors can manage third-party tools such as auditing, analytics or site optimization without leaving their authoring environment. This means they can stay within the context of their activity and won't have to switch between dashboards anymore.

HST Platform Architecture Change - By separating the HST from the delivery layer, BloomReach can provide better support for upgrades in the core platform without impacting the customer/partner code on the web app delivery tier.

Platform updates also mean that the latest and greatest versions of the stack (operating systems, databases, etc.) will be supported.

Magnolia 6 Launched

Late into November, Magnolia released version 6 — and they’re calling it “the biggest update of the digital experience and content platform since version 5 was launched in 2013.”

Magnolia users will immediately notice the UI overhaul, along with a new feature dubbed the “Find Bar,” an AI-powered contextual search that gives marketers instant access to all their content and assets within Magnolia, or from any connected content source.

Magnolia version 6 also features automated tagging, image recognition, fast content modeling and a new UI framework that underpins the revamped visual surface.

Check out the release notes for further information.

Liferay Portal CE 7.1 Released

This month we're pleased to announce the immediate availability of Liferay Portal 7.1 Community Edition (CE) GA2.

Highlights of the release include:

Fragments allow a content author to create small reusable content pieces. Fragments can be edited in real time or exported and managed with the tooling of your choice. Forms Experience - Forms can now have complex grid layouts, numeric fields and file uploads. They now include new personalization rules that let you customize the default behavior of the form.

System Settings have received a complete overhaul. Workflow Improvements - Workflows have received a complete UI overhaul, and are now consolidated under one area in the control panel.

The latest version of Liferay Portal CE can be downloaded here. You can find more information via the release notes here.

More Open Source News

dotCMS has grown its partner network even further, entering into a partnership with Myplanet. Stefan Schinkel, chief sales officer at dotCMS, said that the dotCMS partner network is one of the “key pillars” of dotCMS’ growth strategy — with the aim being to “get into the top three of CMS vendors.”

Meanwhile, the DNN Summit, DNN’s annual US-based conference, is on the horizon. Scheduled to take place between Feb. 19-23 2019, speakers, presentations and training sessions have already been announced.