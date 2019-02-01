In early January, BloomReach released Experience Manager (brXM) v13. It's a major and much-anticipated release as brXM v13 features an improved UI and contains the following functionalities to help users optimize their daily workflow:
- Multi-Team Support (MTS): The MTS functionality enables multiple development teams to work on a single CMS, simultaneously. While each site can be worked on individually, the content and configuration can be shared since the BloomReach platform and the web app (customer code/website) are now separated from each other. It is envisioned that this functionality will lead to faster development and less downtime for marketers when changes are being applied.
- Open UI: brXM v13 has opened up its UI for integration with third-party services and applications such as auditing, analytics, and site optimization. This will enable web editors to stay within the context of their work and not have to switch between different dashboards. Further information about this feature can be found here.
- Content Feed and Pixel: The latest release provides integration between brXM and the Search & Merchandising product (brSM). This integration, which has been designed for users who deploy both brXM and brSM, makes it possible to configure both the BloomReach Pixel and content feed into BloomReach Search via a simplified configuration and less custom implementation.
Further information and documentation about brXM can be found here.
Liferay Announces Release of Portal 7.1 CE
Liferay announced the immediate availability of Liferay Portal 7.1 Community Edition (CE) GA3. The latest release features the following highlights.
- Oracle OpenJDK 11: GA3 has been successfully tested for use with OpenJDK 11. For more information on JDK 11 support in both Liferay CE and DXP, check out Liferay’s post on JDK Roadmap.
- Clustering Returns: GA3 also includes clustering support out-of-the-box. The official announcement provides further information and includes updated documentation on how to configure clustering.
- Liferay Hypermedia REST APIs: Liferay recently announced the beta release for Liferay Hypermedia REST APIs. Along with Liferay DXP, Liferay Portal 7.1 CE GA3 now supports the beta release. Further information can be found on the official Liferay Hypermedia REST APIs site.
Full release notes are available here. You can download the latest version of Liferay Portal CE here.
dotCMS 5.1 On The Horizon
dotCMS is hosting a sneak-peek webinar on Feb. 14, at 11am EST, that is dedicated to the upcoming dotCMS 5.1 release. The webinar’s sign-up page claims that dotCMS 5.1 will bring about, “improved, product capabilities that will reduce the dependency on developers and give business teams more autonomy to create engaging customer experiences.”
It goes on to say that dotCMS 5.1 will also introduce, “new tools for web developers to build integrations with adjacent systems without any Java coding, enabling them to build platforms that create more business value.”
The webinar will provide a look at the following new features and upgraded functionalities:
- Edit Mode-as-a-Service
- Content Relationships Overhaul
- New Content Type Builder
- Lightweight REST builder
- Angular JS 6
- Containers on File System
- Security Fixes
- Performance & UI Enhancements
You can sign up for the free webinar here.
SilverStripe 4.3 Released
SilverStripe announced a minor release at the end of 2018, SilverStripe 4.3. This release comes with a number of improvements to help create a better development experience for web developers, to enhance usability for content creators, and to help brands deliver a higher performance. For more information you can check out the official release notes.
More Open-Source CMS Headlines
- WordPress 5.1 Beta 3 is now available. While the software is still under development, WordPress has advised users to only use it for testing and not to run the beta version on a production site. WordPress 5.1 has been slated for release Feb. 21, 2019.
- Joomla released 3.9.2 which includes four vulnerability fixes and several improvements and bug fixes, it can be downloaded here.
- The TYPO3 Community announced the release of version 8.7.24 LTS of TYPO3 Enterprise CMS. The version is a maintenance release and contains a regression fix that was made available from the previous security release. Check out this related blog post for more details.
- DrupalCon Seattle's schedule recently became available. The annual event, set to take place April 8-12, 2019, at Washington State Convention Center, will feature multiple presentation tracks for developers, marketers and agencies. You can visit the DrupalCon event’s website to register and get more information.
- The DNN Summit, DNN’s annual conference is scheduled for Feb. 19-23 in Denver.