Open-source Java CMS vendor dotCMS has recently released dotCMS 5.2, which includes numerous new features for marketers and developers alike.

For marketers, the latest release brings personalization support to APIs regardless of the frontend consuming the content, a more comprehensive starter site, automated workflow triggers, and a better image editing and form-building capabilities.

For developers, dotCMS 5.2 enhances the out of the box APIs, particularly when it comes to error reporting and validation. The release also features support for the increasingly popular WebP image format.

You can learn more about the latest release with the company’s webinar: What’s New in dotCMS 5.2.

Bloomreach Reveals Next Evolution of brX

At the Bloomreach Connect Amsterdam, the company announced its next evolution of brX, the company's digital experience cloud, which is a headless, API-first, SaaS-based DXP solution. The company has put significant effort into improving its APIs, the experience for business users, and its personalization and relevancy engine in particular.

Its innovative personalization solution — Pathways — enables business users to target customers with personalized merchandising and content experiences. In addition, Bloomreach has developed commerce accelerators to streamline the process for integrating with leading eCommerce platforms

Liferay Achieves OpenChain Compliance

Liferay has recently announced its compliance with OpenChain. The OpenChain Project is an initiative by the Linux Foundation to streamline the process of complying with open sources to encourage the use of FOSS in the future. Liferay is one of the first CMS vendors to achieve the certification so far.

As an additional reminder, registration is open for Liferay’s DEVCON 2019, the company’s annual developer conference held in Mainz, Germany. The event this year features over 40 in-depth sessions and technical workshops.

More Open Source CMS News

Tiki 20.1 has been released with enhancements, improved security, and bug fixes mostly related to plugins. You can download the latest stable release here.

WordPress has announced a partnership with Fiverr to provide a “WordPress Fundamentals” course that covers building a business website from start to finish.

Acquia has unveiled a new Developer Studio that simplifies development for its Drupal product offering. The browser-based IDE unifies numerous disparate tools and processes to improve the productivity of Drupal developers. Acquia believes its now the fastest way to launch a Drupal application.

Magnolia released Magnolia CMS 6.1.3, which includes improvements to the app launch experience in Safari, bug fixes and security updates.