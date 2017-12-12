Wix released Wix Code to broaden its appeal for businesses. Was this the right move? PHOTO: Monica Kaneko

Wix powers almost one percent of the world’s websites whose content management systems are known. Traditionally, Wix has been a popular solution among small businesses looking to set up their first web property.

But with the general release of Wix Code, Wix may be looking to broaden its target market.

What Is Wix Code?

Wix Code gives Wix users the ability to go above and beyond simple website creation by setting up database collections, creating dynamic pages, adding custom forms, configuring repeating layouts and changing site behavior with Wix APIs — all with the visual Wix Editor.

Also, Wix users can now dabble with JavaScript to configure certain areas of a page with customized behavior — to make an area on a map react when a user hovers over it with the cursor, for example.

Is Wix Targeting Bigger Customers?

The majority of these features aren’t critical to the needs of the small businesses that have typically made up Wix’s customer base. Is it possible that Wix Code wasn’t built for them, but is instead designed to appeal to larger companies? According to W3Techs, Wix powers just six of the world’s top 10,000 websites. It’s fair to ask if this update represents an attempt to change that statistic.

We put that question to Uval Blumenfeld, product manager at Wix.

“The Wix Code backend and deep-coding capabilities dramatically reduce the hassle of developing rich sites and custom applications for all types of users — whether they’re small business owners, web designers or even larger companies,” Blumenfeld told CMSWire. “We’ve made web development more accessible across the board, and that’s going to appeal to all kinds of different users and companies.”

He went on to explain that Wix developed Wix Code in response to the “endless number of different business needs out there in the real world.”

According to Blumenfeld, Wix has plans to continue building a “broad range of vertical solutions” — but he said there is “no way” the company could create a product to serve every individual use case. That’s where Wix Code comes in, to give brands the tools they need to create their own solutions.

Increased Functionality for Smaller Businesses

To better understand where Wix is heading, CMSWire spoke to Paul Oostenrijk, lead backend engineer at New York City-based Fueled, an app strategy and development agency that builds apps for Fortune 500 companies.

According to Oostenrijk, Wix is “trying to leverage databases to deliver dynamic information options.” This means that even when a website is not republished, new information can be added to its database that then shows on the website itself, with the help of repeatable components populated with the new information.

But Oostenrijk argued this approach “will not work for a lot of larger websites.”

“Usually, [larger] websites require more customized features. With Wix, you are constrained to work in their workflows,” he told CMSWire. “With this new database approach, they want to help out these smaller websites to leverage the techniques larger organizations are able to use without having many developers involved.”

Tim Keough, CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Sympli, a collaboration platform for mobile app developers, echoed Oostenrijk’s take. “It certainly appears that Wix Code is looking to broaden the appeal and usage of Wix to a wider variety of businesses and websites, by supporting dynamic data, front- and backend JavaScript and APIs,” Keough told CMSWire.

However, he added, “I don’t think this update is truly targeted at the largest of websites, as these sites typically have specific requirements that are often better met through custom-developed solutions or integrations of multiple third-party solutions to meet specific business needs, performance requirements and security requirements.”

Editor's Note: The article has been updated to remove previous commentary