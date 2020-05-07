PHOTO: Shutterstock

The TYPO3 community announced the availability of TYPO3 v10.4, also known as TYPO3 v10 LTS. The community believes this version is the most stable to date, featuring modern PHP libraries and many new enterprise features. Here’s an overview of some of the updates for key stakeholders.



Backend Users

Backend users like content editors now have flexible and expandable dashboards to customize the information displayed. There’s also a more user-friendly forms wizard, automatic updates for URL segments or redirects, a password recovery function, and an enhanced link validator.

Integrators

For integrators, TYPO v10 includes an enhanced UI for managing user accounts, user groups, permissions and more. There’s also the ability to customize system emails using the Fluid templating engine and multilingual capabilities that leverage Crowdin. Finally, there’s performance improvements to front-end logins and image loading.

Developers

Developers will have an easier time getting up to speed with TYPO3 if they’re already familiar with PHP. TYPO3 v10 improves developer onboarding further by including specific components from the open-source Symfony framework within its core.

In addition, TYPO3 10.4.1 LTS and 9.5.16 LTS — both maintenance releases — are now available. These updates fix bugs and security issues and were released in accordance with TYPO3’s maintenance release schedule announced this month.

Magnolia Partners With BigCommerce

Magnolia CMS announced a partnership with BigCommerce, a leading commerce platform, in an effort to deliver a complete omnichannel ecommerce solution. The integration will help both companies offer their customers more valuable tools for delivering seamless customer experiences.

Magnolia customers will be able to leverage BigCommerce to create ecommerce sites that include merchandising, shopping carts, digital wallets, and other advanced commerce features. BigCommerce customers can use Magnolia’s capabilities to create, manage and personalize content within a single platform. Both companies expect the solution to enable their customers to deliver superior digital experiences across desktops, smartphones, tablets and more.

Acquia Announces New Solutions & Services

Acquia announced a slew of new solutions and services to help organizations adopt Drupal 9. Acquia developed this suite of capabilities to help mitigate costs and make upgrading easier for customers. The Drupal 9 Deprecation Status tool helps companies prepare for migration by reviewing the compatibility of all Drupal.org projects with version 9.

In addition, Acquia will be launching its Acquia Migration Accelerator, which will automate many aspects of a Drupal conversion, provide recommendations for data migration, and identify relevant Drupal modules. The tool will also feature rollback capabilities, dependency identification, data migration automation and more.

As the largest Drupal contributor, Acquia is well-positioned to assist new and existing users with migrating to Drupal 9. More information and early access to the Acquia Migration Accelerator is available here.

Liferay Portal 7.3 Released, Documentation Relocated

Following the first release of Liferay Portal 7.3 CE GA announced last month, Liferay has unveiled a second release under the new rolling release cycle mentioned in our coverage last month. New features include the following items.

Improved dependency management: It’s now easier than ever before to manage dependencies within projects. Instead of declaring a dependency for each API, all dependencies can now be defined with a single declaration. When using an IDE such as Eclipse or IntelliJ all APIs are immediately available in autocomplete for immediate use.

It’s now easier than ever before to manage dependencies within projects. Instead of declaring a dependency for each API, all dependencies can now be defined with a single declaration. When using an IDE such as Eclipse or IntelliJ all APIs are immediately available in autocomplete for immediate use. Workflows for content pages: Admins can now define a workflow process for approval of — and changes to — content pages. Admins can specify a different workflow process at different levels: virtual instance level, site level, and all the other entities (see workflow documentation ). Once the workflow is enabled, every new content page will go through the approval process prior to publication.

Liferay Portal 7.3 CE GA2 can be downloaded here.

Tiki 21 Released

Tiki 21, a new major long-term support version of Tiki Wiki CMS Groupware, was recently released. Significant changes include:



Progressive web app (PWA) support

Two-factor authentication (2FA) support

VueJS integration

Cypht webmail integration improvements

Calendar – CalDAV support

PDF – upgraded from mPDF v7 to v8

Console – new command actions

Custom Admin Panels using PluginPreference

Templated Groups, for easier group permissions management

Installation requirements have changed, with PHP 7.2 now the minimum PHP version. For more information, see the full press release here.

More Open Source News

WordPress 5.4.1 is now available, and it’s recommended that everyone in the community upgrade immediately. The maintenance and security release includes 17 bug fixes and 7 security fixes. More information about the changes and installation instructions are available here.

In quick succession, Joomla released versions 3.9.17 and 3.9.18. These releases fixed several security vulnerabilities and numerous minor bugs.