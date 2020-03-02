The final sprint release of TYPO3 version 10.3 is now available. This is the “feature freeze” version — meaning no new features will be developed — until the long term service (LTS) release in April. The TYPO3 community will now shift its focus to testing, polishing, and refining the v10 LTS release. Here are some of the key changes.

Dashboards

TYPO3 has brought dashboards into the core. These provide backend users with important information using widgets. There are many standard widgets out-of-the-box, but developers can also create their own. Backend users can configure multiple dashboards and have control over which widgets appear on their dashboards as well.

Translation Server

TYPO3 has a multilingual backend that enables users to utilize their native language within the administrator area. As of this release, the platform has shifted from Pootle to Crowdin for its default translation and localization management service. This will hopefully improve multilingual support going forward.

User Management

TYPO3 has upgraded the backend user module to provide additional detail to administrators. This will make it easier to manage user accounts, including user details, permissions, and other essential data.

HTML Email Templates

TYPO3 has added support for template-based emails — both HTML and plain-text — using the Fluid templating engine. Developers and integrators can now override the default templates for system-generated notification emails to implement their own custom email templates.

User Privacy

TYPO3 now supports SameSite cookies for improved user privacy. This feature — supported by all modern browsers — mitigates the risks of cross-origin information leaks and cross-site request forgery attacks. All cookies sent by TYPO3 now include the SameSite-flag by default. You can install this new release by using the source package here, or by setting up a new project using Composer.

Read more about TYPO3 v10 here. Also, look out for TYPO3 v10.4 LTS version scheduled for release on April 21, 2020.

Liferay Joins OpenAPI Initiative (OAI)

Liferay has announced their entrance into the OpenAPI Initiative (OAI), an open governance structure under the auspices of the Linux Foundation. The goal of OAI is to create a vendor-neutral, standardized structure for how APIs are created (with the ultimate goal being to increase API adoption). By joining OAI, Liferay announced, the platform is “committing to modeling our APIs on the OpenAPI standard”.

The full announcement is available on the OAI website.

Drupal Seeks Sponsors

The Drupal Association is seeking sponsors for its automatic updates initiative. With the help of the European Commission and many other partners, Drupal was able to complete the first phase. This included displaying security PSAs directly within the admin interface, automated update readiness checks, and automatic updates for Drupal Core in Drupal 7 and 8.

While this laid a solid foundation, the Drupal Association needs partners to move forward with the second phase. This would include sites managed with Composer, automatic updates for contributed models, and support for easy roll-backs. Those interested can find a detailed scope of the work here.

More Open Source News

Joomla 3.9.15 was released, which addressed several low priority security vulnerabilities. The update also included 20 bug fixes and minor improvements as well. You can download this latest release for the 3.x series of Joomla here.

WordPress now supports offline publishing. The WordPress Mobile app will remember the choices you make offline and save or publish your content when you come back online. There were also changes to the app’s messaging and safeguards to improve the user experience for offline workflows.