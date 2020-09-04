PHOTO: Kat Coffe

WordPress announced that the new version of its CMS, WordPress 5.5 will now be called Eckstine in honor of Billy Eckstine, one of the most renowned jazz singers in the US. The update aims at improving the CMS in three areas: speed, security and search.

Among its features, WordPress 5.5 now makes faster page loading possible thanks to a concept known as "lazy loading." At the same time, the new version also helps the overall website SEO by including an improved XML sitemap that enables search engines to discover websites quicker. Also, with 5.5, users can now set plugins and themes to update automatically in the site’s admin page.

Users can now download WordPress 5.5 Eckstine and enjoy the new features directly from WordPress’s website.

A Look at Joomla 4.0

A few weeks ago, Joomla released the beta version for Joomla 4.0. Now, after testing, its released the feature-complete version, which means the company will not release any more new features in the near future, and will instead now focus on fixing bugs.

Joomla 4.0 comes with a revamped admin panel developed using BootStrap 4 for the new core UI. The CMS also introduced Cassiopeia front-end templates and Atum backend templates as well as a new media manager. 4.0 also removed JQuery from the core to avoid conflicts with other libraries, rewrote the whole plugin system, simplified code and improved the platform’s SEO capabilities.

More Open Source News

Earlier this month, Liferay released Liferay Portal 7.3, a new iteration to its portal that includes a revamped Style Book Editor aimed at improving content editors’ parallel editing capabilities. Also, the latest version comes with an option to export content in XLIFF and then reimport into Liferay, making it easier to create multi-language websites.

By the same token, Magnolia released its 6.2.2 version, which serves as a bug-fixing and security release that aims at improving the website’s UI layout. Magnolia also released CORE 5.6.14, the last maintenance release in the 5.6 branch, fixing bugs and improving security against CSRF attacks.

Tiki Wiki CMS also announced security releases available for all Tiki versions since 16.3. These fixes are retroactive and work for every new version of Tiki, 21.2, 20.4 and 19.3 included.

Finally, TYPO3 announced it will discontinue support for TYPO3 v8 around the new year as the community is moving the Frontend Editing Extension to the backend as a way of helping developers save time on every project.