PHOTO: Adobe

The WordPress, open-source ecosystem, is one of the biggest in the CMS market. For those who aren't thoroughly involved with the community, keeping track of things can be challenging, mainly because there's more to WordPress than its new releases and features.

With that in mind, and to make the WordPress philosophy easier to understand for every person involved in the community, WordPress created a podcast for users, builders, and contributors of all levels. The WP Briefing is designed to give you quick insights into the WordPress open source project's longstanding philosophies.

Each episode includes:

A list of new upcoming releases

An overview of the WP philosophy

A highlight of a community success story

A guest to talk about a topic important to the community

Joomla 4 Beta 6 Is Here

This beta version of Joomla is expected to be the last beta release, and the Joomla team aims to have a release candidate available in February. To ease the transition, the Joomla team will make available a portal for translation teams to submit their language packs, so they coincide with the first stable release once it's ready.

Here are some highlights of the release:

Enhanced backwards compatibility with Joomla 3.10

Major improvements to the Cassiopeia frontend template

Updates from the 3.x branch to be inline with 3.9.24 Release Candidate 2

All mails sent by Joomla now use the mail templates feature

Fixes to session data when upgrading from Joomla 3.10 to Joomla 4 (you won't have to log in again on update now!)

If you want to download, install, and test the package and help the Joomla community improve the forthcoming release quality, test it directly here.

Tiki Wiki CMS Released Tiki 22.0

The Tiki Community has just released Tiki 22.0, a new major version that's also codenamed Corona Borealis.

Here's what's new with Tiki 22.0:

Mail-in enhancements

Shamir's Shared Secrets

Tiki Check improvements

Improved Mail Notifications

New and improved Wiki Plugins

Numeric fields data modification via mouse scroll can be disabled or enabled

If you're a Tiki user and you're eager to test the new features, go ahead and install it fresh or update your sites to Tiki 22.0 and try it out. For the LTS, we recommend you wait until Tiki 23.0 is released. Check the full version notes here.

Liferay Was Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DXPs

Recently, Gartner has been recognized as a leader for the eleventh time in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP).

In this report for technology decision-makers, Gartner evaluated 16 digital experience providers based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Check the full report here.